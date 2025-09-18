Two rapists of minor girl get life terms

LAHORE: A sessions court has awarded life imprisonment to two men, along with a fine, on charges of sexually assaulting a mentally-challenged minor girl.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmad Qureshi, announcing the verdict, also imposed a Rs30,000 fine each on both convicts – Gulfam Ali and Arsalan alias Bholi.

Manawan police had registered the case in 2022 under section 375-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the accused persons.

Assistant Deputy Public Prosecutor Sehar Ambreen presented the evidence, including 11 witnesses, the victim’s statement and DNA reports, which proved the charges.

“Convicts Ghulam Ali and Arslan alias Bholi are in custody, their custody is handed over to the superintendent of the concerned jail to serve out the sentences,” the judge said in the order passed on Sept 15.

BAIL PLEAS: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday granted time to the public prosecutor to present arguments on former provincial minister Dr Yasmin Rashid’s bail pleas in four cases of May 9 riots.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the bail petitions, during which the public prosecutor sought more time to prepare his arguments.

The judge allowed the request and directed the prosecutor to complete arguments on the bail petitions on Sept 20.

Dr. Yasmin sought bail in four cases, including attack on Askari Tower, during May 9 riots.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025