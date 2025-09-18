Tump assistant commissioner freed by kidnappers after three months

Hanif Noorzai

QUETTA: Kidnapped Assistant Commissioner of Tump tehsil Hanif Noorzai was released by his abductors on Wednesday night. Kech Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed Breach confirmed the development.

Mr Noorzai had been abducted by armed men on June 4 while he was travelling from Tump to Quetta with his family to celebrate Eid.

His official vehicle was intercepted during the journey. The armed men allowed his family, driver and Levies guards to go, but took Mr Noorzai away at gunpoint.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Front had claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

According to sources, Mr Noorzai was released in Tump and later informed the authorities about his release.

The assistant commissioner reached Quetta late at night on a special plane arranged by the Balochistan chief minister.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025