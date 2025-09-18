E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Tump assistant commissioner freed by kidnappers after three months

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 11:10am

Hanif Noorzai
Hanif Noorzai

QUETTA: Kidnapped Assistant Commissioner of Tump tehsil Hanif Noorzai was released by his abductors on Wednesday night. Kech Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed Breach confirmed the development.

Mr Noorzai had been abducted by armed men on June 4 while he was travelling from Tump to Quetta with his family to celebrate Eid.

His official vehicle was intercepted during the journey. The armed men allowed his family, driver and Levies guards to go, but took Mr Noorzai away at gunpoint.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Front had claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

According to sources, Mr Noorzai was released in Tump and later informed the authorities about his release.

The assistant commissioner reached Quetta late at night on a special plane arranged by the Balochistan chief minister.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...