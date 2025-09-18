E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Two collections launched at KU’s English dept

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

KARACHI: Two literary collections containing works by the alumni, faculty and students of the Department of English, University of Karachi, were launched at an event organised on its premises on Wednesday.

The works are titled Seductive Fragrances, a poetry collection by retired assistant professor Nishat Wasim, and Homespaces, an anthology of prose and poetry edited by both Ms Wasim and retired assistant professor at the department, Huma Shakir. Author Muneeza Shamsie was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, she praised both books, saying that there is precision of language, complexity of emotion, as well as joy and pleasure in these works. She also read out and commented on poems that left a strong impression on her.

Chairperson Department of English Dr Iftikhar Shafi said that English departments are usually engaged in academic activities, so it was heartening to see anthologies and creative works emerging from the department. He expressed hope that more creative work would be produced in the coming years.

Similarly, Dr Faisal Nazir, assistant professor at the department, said that although the department and its students are immersed in academic activities, creativity cannot be kept hidden. The works are a reflection of this creativity, he added.

Ms Wasim thanked everyone who had supported her in compiling the anthologies and in her writing journey.

She also recited some of her favourite poems from the works.

Lecturer at the Department of English, Lubna Hassan, presented a vote of thanks to all those who contributed to the compilation of the works.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

