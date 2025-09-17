Pakistan, Palestine sign health MOU in bid to foster closer bilateral ties

Pakistan and the State of Palestine signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aiming to “strengthen bilateral cooperation in the health sector,” as part of an effort to foster both nations’ brotherly ties, a press release issued by the Ministry of National Health Services said on Wednesday.

The two countries share strong bilateral ties as Pakistan is one of the few countries that recognises the state of Palestine. Pakistan has reiterated its support for Palestine against Israeli occupying forces at multiple international forums. The country also routinely sends humanitarian aid to Palestine’s Gaza, where Israel continues its offensive.

Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal, who signed the agreement on Pakistan’s behalf with the Ambassador of Palestine Dr Zuhair Dar Zaid, remarked during the ceremony that “the purpose of this agreement is to foster closer collaboration for improving the health and well-being of the people of both brotherly nations.”

“The ceremony was attended by Secretary of Health Hamid Yaqoob, Additional Secretary [of] Health, and the Director General [of] Health,” the statement read.

Highlighting the details of the agreement, Kamal said, “A Pakistan-Palestine Health Working Group will be established within the next 30 days to oversee the implementation of the agreement and provide guidance for practical collaboration.”

The key areas of cooperation between the two countries under the agreement will focus on “enhancing capacity in advanced medical fields such as interventional cardiology, organ transplantation, orthopaedic surgery, endoscopic ultrasound, burn and plastic surgery.

“Joint efforts will also be pursued in the fields of infectious diseases, ophthalmology, and pharmaceuticals,” the press release quoted Kamal as saying, adding that “opportunities for collaborative research will be explored.”

Underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Palestine, Kamal assured the Palestinian ambassador of continued support to “Palestinian brothers and sisters in the field of health.”

“The hearts of the people of Pakistan beat with Palestine, and we stand ready to assist them in every possible way,” he added.

The Palestinian ambassador, while expressing gratitude towards Pakistan for its continued support, remarked that “Palestine and Pakistan are brotherly countries.“

“Together, we will work for the improvement of [the] health and well-being of our peoples.”