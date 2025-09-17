E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Robbers take Rs220m in Kech heist

Behram Baloch | Ali Jan Mangi Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 11:59am

GWADAR/DERA MURAD JAMALI: Armed men looted Rs220 million from the van of a private security company at gunpoint on the M-8 motorway in Kech district, while two separate shootings in Nasirabad district claimed three lives on Tuesday.

Police said the security company was transporting Rs220m from two private banks in Turbat to Karachi. The robbers intercepted the van at the Dasht-Kuddan crossing, around 150km from Turbat, held the security guards hostage and fled with the cash, which included Rs145 million belonging to one bank and over Rs71 million to another.

Three killed in Nasirabad

“Around Rs220 million was looted from the security company van,” a senior police officer confirmed to Dawn, adding that security forces had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the culprits.

Meanwhile, in Nasirabad district, three people were killed in two separate shootings on Tuesday. Police said armed men shot dead two brothers in the Chatter area as they were returning home. The victims, identified as Muhammad Hashim and Ahmed, died on the spot after sustaining multiple bullet wounds.

Police attributed the killings to a land dispute. The bodies were shifted to the district hospital in Dera Murad Jamali for medico-legal formalities before being handed over to the family.

In Chatter tehsil, a man identified as Juro Khan was shot dead by gunmen while he was passing through the Phulaji area.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...