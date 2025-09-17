Robbers take Rs220m in Kech heist

GWADAR/DERA MURAD JAMALI: Armed men looted Rs220 million from the van of a private security company at gunpoint on the M-8 motorway in Kech district, while two separate shootings in Nasirabad district claimed three lives on Tuesday.

Police said the security company was transporting Rs220m from two private banks in Turbat to Karachi. The robbers intercepted the van at the Dasht-Kuddan crossing, around 150km from Turbat, held the security guards hostage and fled with the cash, which included Rs145 million belonging to one bank and over Rs71 million to another.

Three killed in Nasirabad

“Around Rs220 million was looted from the security company van,” a senior police officer confirmed to Dawn, adding that security forces had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the culprits.

Meanwhile, in Nasirabad district, three people were killed in two separate shootings on Tuesday. Police said armed men shot dead two brothers in the Chatter area as they were returning home. The victims, identified as Muhammad Hashim and Ahmed, died on the spot after sustaining multiple bullet wounds.

Police attributed the killings to a land dispute. The bodies were shifted to the district hospital in Dera Murad Jamali for medico-legal formalities before being handed over to the family.

In Chatter tehsil, a man identified as Juro Khan was shot dead by gunmen while he was passing through the Phulaji area.

