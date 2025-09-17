Woman, man killed for ‘honour’ in Tirah

KHYBER/SWABI: A woman and her suspected lover were killed by her family here on Tuesday.

A video clip recently went viral, showing both sitting and chatting in a Tirah forest. Their telephonic conversation was also leaked on social media.

Tribesmen torched the couple’s houses in Karigar village of Haider Kandaw area, along with two houses belonging to those who made and leaked the “objectionable” video.

The action was ordered by a Bar Qambarkhel shura (tribal council).

Shura members insisted that the houses were torched in line with local traditions. They said a search for four video makers was under way.

Also, a couple was killed for “honour” in the Serai village on Swabi district on Tuesday.

SHO of the Swabi city police station Saidul Amin Khan said the police visited the site of the double murder and learned about the escape of the suspected killers to Sikandari village.

“We chased the suspects and arrested the slain woman’s brother, who was injured in an encounter,” said DSP (City) Ijaz Khan Abazai.

The detainee, Lal Shazada alias Shada, was shifted to the Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital.

The SHO said the woman had married Saqib Khan without her family’s consent. He said that FIR had yet to be registered.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025