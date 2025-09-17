E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Woman, man killed for ‘honour’ in Tirah

Dawn Report Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:59am

KHYBER/SWABI: A woman and her suspected lover were killed by her family here on Tuesday.

A video clip recently went viral, showing both sitting and chatting in a Tirah forest. Their telephonic conversation was also leaked on social media.

Tribesmen torched the couple’s houses in Karigar village of Haider Kandaw area, along with two houses belonging to those who made and leaked the “objectionable” video.

The action was ordered by a Bar Qambarkhel shura (tribal council).

Shura members insisted that the houses were torched in line with local traditions. They said a search for four video makers was under way.

Also, a couple was killed for “honour” in the Serai village on Swabi district on Tuesday.

SHO of the Swabi city police station Saidul Amin Khan said the police visited the site of the double murder and learned about the escape of the suspected killers to Sikandari village.

“We chased the suspects and arrested the slain woman’s brother, who was injured in an encounter,” said DSP (City) Ijaz Khan Abazai.

The detainee, Lal Shazada alias Shada, was shifted to the Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital.

The SHO said the woman had married Saqib Khan without her family’s consent. He said that FIR had yet to be registered.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

WHILE the tone of the participants of the Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday was certainly hard towards Israel,...
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...