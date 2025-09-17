E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Notices on plea against social media use by kids

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:59am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the federal government and other respondents on a petition seeking a ban on the use of Facebook and TikTok by children.

Advocate Rana Sikandar filed the petition, pleading that children are exposed to inappropriate content on Facebook and TikTok, which is adversely affecting their educational activities.

He said children under 16 are getting addicted to immoral activities due to such social media platforms. He stated that the parliaments of Australia and France have already imposed restrictions on children under 16, barring them from using different social media applications.

The petitioner said the PTA took no such measures to safeguard the future of children. He asked the court to order legislation banning the use of Facebook and TikTok by underage children.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum issued notices to the respondents for submission of replies within a fortnight.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

WHILE the tone of the participants of the Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday was certainly hard towards Israel,...
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...