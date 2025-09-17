Notices on plea against social media use by kids

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the federal government and other respondents on a petition seeking a ban on the use of Facebook and TikTok by children.

Advocate Rana Sikandar filed the petition, pleading that children are exposed to inappropriate content on Facebook and TikTok, which is adversely affecting their educational activities.

He said children under 16 are getting addicted to immoral activities due to such social media platforms. He stated that the parliaments of Australia and France have already imposed restrictions on children under 16, barring them from using different social media applications.

The petitioner said the PTA took no such measures to safeguard the future of children. He asked the court to order legislation banning the use of Facebook and TikTok by underage children.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum issued notices to the respondents for submission of replies within a fortnight.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025