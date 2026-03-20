Rain likely in Karachi, other Sindh cities on 1st day of Eid: PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast rain in Karachi and other parts of Sindh for tomorrow, when the country will celebrate the first day of Eidul Fitr.

In its daily weather forecast, the weather body said a westerly wave was “continuously affecting” most parts of the country.

It said “rain/thunderstorm with strong winds” was likely in Karachi Division and various other Sindh districts tomorrow.

The same was forecast for Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu districts.

However, in a three-day weather outlook for Karachi, the PMD said the weather was expected to be “mostly cloudy with chances of isolated thunderstorm/rain at outskirts”.

Daytime temperatures will range between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius, while night temperatures could drop to as low as 17-19°C.

Humidity levels in the morning were expected to remain between 80-90 per cent, falling to 50-60pc in the evening.

On March 22 (Sunday), the metropolis was likely to have “partly cloudy” weather, PMD said. The mercury will range between 31-33°C during the morning and between 20-22°C.

For Sindh, PMD warned that lightning strikes may occur at isolated places during the forecast period. It advised farmers to manage their crops accordingly.

Separately, in light of the situation, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) directed relevant authorities to “take all necessary mitigation measures”, as per a notification.

On Wednesday, 20 people died, and eight were injured in rain-related incidents as a result of a thunderstorm that swept through Karachi.

According to measurements taken up to 11pm on Wednesday, Korangi saw the most rainfall, at 55.6mm. This was followed by Nazimabad at 29.6mm and PAF Masroor Base (Mauripur) at 22mm.