E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Amid Iftar row, UK’s Nigel Farage says would ban mass prayer events at historic British sites if he became PM

AFP Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 05:46pm
Nigel Farage, a leader of the right-wing populist party Reform UK, answers journalists during a campaign meeting, on June 3, 2024.—AFP/File
Nigel Farage, a leader of the right-wing populist party Reform UK, answers journalists during a campaign meeting, on June 3, 2024.—AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Hard-right UK lawmaker Nigel Farage, currently leading opinion polls, said he will ban mass Muslim prayer at historic British sites if he becomes prime minister.

The anti-immigrant firebrand called an open Iftar in London’s Trafalgar Square earlier this week an “attempt to overtake, intimidate and dominate our way of life”.

Monday’s open Iftar has been the subject of political debate in recent days, with Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticising a Conservative MP for opposing the event.

“We have to stop this kind of mass demonstration, provocative demonstration, in historic British sites, because that’s what it is,” Farage said on Thursday.

Asked during a visit to Scotland whether he favoured banning all mass religious observances, Farage, leader of Reform UK, replied “yes”.

Pressed on whether that included Jewish or Catholic observances, he added: “I’ve never seen Jewish services taking place in places of historic Christian worship, or anywhere else.

“We have to get this right. We can’t stop individuals from praying, we wouldn’t want to stop individuals praying, but mass prayer is banned, mass Muslim prayer is banned, in many Muslim countries in the Middle East itself,” he said.

Trafalgar Square is one of London’s most iconic public spaces, home to landmarks and monuments including Nelson’s Column, and often hosts events from rallies and demonstrations to cultural celebrations and film shoots.

The debate ignited when the Conservative justice spokesperson Nick Timothy wrote on X: “Mass ritual prayer in public places is an act of domination.”

“Perform these rituals in mosques if you wish. But they are not welcome in our public places and shared institutions,” he added.

Starmer called on Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch to sack Timothy over the comments, which had received the backing of far-right agitator Tommy Robinson.

Badenoch said the Tories want to see religious observances in public places, but they must be “inclusive and also respectful of British culture”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is Muslim and attended the prayer service, called Timothy’s comments a “disgrace” to the Conservative Party, and a “megaphone dog whistle”.

Reform has led national surveys for over a year, although some polls have shown them falling back slightly in recent months. The next general election is not due until 2029.

So-called culture wars have increasingly become part of the political discourse in Britain in recent years.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sombre Eid
20 Mar, 2026

Sombre Eid

INSTEAD of exchanging greetings on Eidul Fitr this year, thousands of families across Iran, Lebanon and Gaza will be...
Pakistan’s right
Updated 20 Mar, 2026

Pakistan’s right

THE US director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, recently made uncalled-for comments regarding Pakistan’s...
Weathering the storm
20 Mar, 2026

Weathering the storm

KARACHI’S severe overnight storm once again exposed how fragile the city’s infrastructure is. Though the ...
Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe