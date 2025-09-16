TV child star Umar Shah passes away in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Child star Umar Shah, who appeared on famous ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ and ‘Shan-i-Ramazan’ television shows, passed away here on Monday, his elder brother, Ahmed Shah, also a popular TikTok star, announced the news on his official social media account.

His funeral prayers were offered on Daraban Road attended by a large number of relatives and locals. He was later laid to rest in Zakhori Sharif graveyard. His school staff placed a bouquet on his grave and expressed deep grief, calling his death a great loss.

According to Umar’s uncle and mentor Daniyal Shah, the child’s health deteriorated suddenly last night. He was rushed to the hospital, where he vomited, causing fluid to enter his lungs, which led to his death. Daniyal also mentioned that a poisonous snake had been killed in the house earlier.

Ahmed Shah, his elder brother, shared the heartbreaking news on his official social media account, writing: “Our family’s little shining star, Umar Shah, has returned to his Creator. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.” He also requested prayers for his late brother and the family’s patience.

The sudden death of Umar Shah has left not only his family but also millions of fans in shock and grief. Known for his innocent smile and playful nature, Umar had become popular alongside his elder brothers, Ahmed and Abu Bakar, often appearing together on ARY Digital’s popular shows.

According to dawn.com, soon after, tributes began pouring in from celebrities who remembered the sibling duo from their work on ARY Digital. Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa was among the first, saying he was “speechless” that “Umer had left us”.

Waseem Badami, who often hosted Umar and his brother on his Shan-i-Ramazan show, said he had been in touch with doctors who told him Umar died in the early hours of Monday from cardiovascular arrest.

Adnan Siddiqui, TV actor, called the star a “beam of light, joy and innocence,” saying he was shattered to hear of little Umar’s passing.

Aijaz Aslam, a senior actor, called Umar “a little angel,” adding that he was “a bright, kind soul who brought smiles to everyone at Jeeto Pakistan”. Shaista Lodhi and Hina Altaf expressed their grief on waking up to the news of Umar’s death. Lodhi called the news “shocking”.

Actors Mahira Khan and Momal Sheikh were also heartbroken by the news.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025