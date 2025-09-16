E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Another 16 dengue patients land in hospitals

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:16am

RAWALPINDI: There is no let-up in the arrival of dengue patients in the city’s three government-run hospitals as 16 more patients went down with mosquito-borne disease on Monday, taking the tally to 335 in the current season.

Mostly, patients arriving in September forced the Punjab government to make arrangements to stop the virus from further spreading.

A large number of dengue patients were reported in three hospitals, including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital.

All the patients in these hospitals arrived from 89 union councils of the district and 20 wards of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Board. On Monday,180 patients landed in three government-run hospitals, while 67 were admitted to the hospitals.

Superintendent, Holy Family Hospital Medical, Dr Ijaz Butt, said that the hospital had sufficient beds to accommodate more patients. Currently, 31 patients are admitted to the hospital, while it has the capacity to accommodate more than 250 patients at a time.

He added that it was a good sign that a large number of patients recovered from the dengue virus, and the number of dengue patients is likely to reduce in the coming month, but this month is critical.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...
Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...