Another 16 dengue patients land in hospitals

RAWALPINDI: There is no let-up in the arrival of dengue patients in the city’s three government-run hospitals as 16 more patients went down with mosquito-borne disease on Monday, taking the tally to 335 in the current season.

Mostly, patients arriving in September forced the Punjab government to make arrangements to stop the virus from further spreading.

A large number of dengue patients were reported in three hospitals, including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital.

All the patients in these hospitals arrived from 89 union councils of the district and 20 wards of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Board. On Monday,180 patients landed in three government-run hospitals, while 67 were admitted to the hospitals.

Superintendent, Holy Family Hospital Medical, Dr Ijaz Butt, said that the hospital had sufficient beds to accommodate more patients. Currently, 31 patients are admitted to the hospital, while it has the capacity to accommodate more than 250 patients at a time.

He added that it was a good sign that a large number of patients recovered from the dengue virus, and the number of dengue patients is likely to reduce in the coming month, but this month is critical.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025