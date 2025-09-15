Unidentified boatmen booked for looting house

BAHAWALPUR: The Fateh Shah police in Vehari district booked several men in a theft case in which they allegedly looted a house in a boat in the flood affected area of Basti Donawali.

Landlord Imtiaz Ahmed contacted the police but when the police reached the scene, the alleged thieves, in the guise of boatmen, managed to flee with the booty.

According to the police, the gang allegedly stole solar plates with inverter, fans, water pump and other valuables from his outhouse.

According to a number of affected people, thieves were targeting vacant houses in the flood affected areas.

DPO’s PRO told Dawn that the police had registered a case and were investigating.

Meanwhile, flood affectees camping along the roads are complaining of seeing snakes in the area. Affectees said that they had killed many snakes on various roads including Fatowali. They said that their children were constantly at risk and urged the authorities to comb the area and clear it from snakes and other dangerous insects and animals.

The flood-affected people also complained of lack of food for them and fodder for their cattle at the flood relief camps. They demanded that authorities take notice and ensure provision of food for them and fodder for their cattle at the camps.

ATTACKED: Police ASI Imran Asghar suffered serious injuries after a police party came under attack by under-custody accused Rauf in the limits of Mumtazabad police station in Multan.

According to police sources, the accused, during interrogation, offered to recover the weapon used in the crime. He told the police that it was in the possession of his two accomplices Salman and Usman and offered to recover it if he was led to them.

A police party comprising two ASIs and constables escorted Rauf to his house. There, Rauf attacked the police party with bricks and ASI Imran Asghar was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital.

Police said that both of his accomplices would also be arrested.

ACCIDENTS: Two person have been killed and as many suffered serious injuries when two motorcycles were run over by a speeding trailer on Bahawalpur-Ahmedpur highway near Faizan-e-Madina, Khanqah Sharif on Saturday night.

According to Bahawalpur Rescue 1122, the motorcyclists slipped on the highway due to poultry-waste scattered on the road and an over-speeding trailer coming from behind ran them over. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Shehzad and Zahoor Bibi, while the injured as Muhammad Azhar and Noman Ijaz. The bodies of the deceased had been handed over to their families, while the injured had been shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, four unidentified persons suffered serious injuries in a collision between a van and a motorcycle on Burewala Road in Vehari. They had been shifted to the Vehari DHQ Hospital.

DROWNED: A fish farmer, identified as Liquat, drowned near Haveli Koranga in Khanewal district on Sunday when he was swept away from the fish farm by floodwater. Rescue 1122 divers had retrieved the body of the deceased.

Meanwhile, body of seven-year old Zabeahullah was recovered from the Lower Bari Doab Canal near Jahania and handed over to his parents.

The house of deceased was along the bank of the canal and the child fell into the canal while playing. His body reached Jahania from where it was spotted and retrieved by 1122 personnel.

BOOKED: Police booked six prayers leaders under the amplifier act for misusing the loudspeakers in mosques in the limits of the Sahooka and Gaggo police stations in Vehari on Sunday.

According to police sources, those booked included Hafiz Muhammad Ramzan, Hifiz Irfan, Qari Shehbaz, Qari Aqeel Aamir, Maulana Munawar Hussain and Qari Ghulam Murtaza.

Police have yet to confirm their arrest.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025