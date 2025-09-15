Water project for 7 UCs near Nur Khan Airbase awaits final approval

RAWALPINDI: After receiving a report from geological experts indicating the absence of groundwater in seven union councils near Nur Khan Airbase and the old airport area, the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has prepared a Rs1.4 billion project to provide water to these areas.

The project will cover union councils 75, 76 and 77 (Fazal Town, Gulzar-i-Quaid, Dhoke Hafiz, Nazeerabad, Faisal Colony), union councils 77 and 78 (Shah Khalid Colony, Fazal Town, Butt Market) and union councils 80 to 82.

Water will be supplied through tube wells to be installed in Islamabad.

A total of 12 tube wells will be installed on the eastern side of the Islamabad Expressway under the administrative control of the Capital Development Authority (CDA). Water will then be supplied to these areas via a main supply line.

The CDA has granted a No Objection Certificate (NoC) to Wasa for the installation of the tube wells in Rawalpindi’s seven union councils, but the civic agency is awaiting approval from the Punjab government to begin the project.

A senior Wasa official told Dawn that the PC-I (Project Concept-I) document has been prepared and submitted to the provincial government for final approval. Once approval is received, work on the project will begin.

He explained that these union councils are facing severe water shortages. According to the geological experts’ report, no groundwater is available in the nearby areas, and the existing water supply system, which is based on tube wells installed 20 years ago along the Islamabad Expressway, currently serves only 30 per cent of the area.

“These tube wells have reached the end of their design life and now have very low discharge due to extreme drawdown,” he said.

He added, “There is a critical shortage of water in Union Councils 75, 76, 77, 78, 80, 81 and 82, mainly due to the lack of a reliable water source. The situation will worsen if the water supply project is not launched on an urgent basis, which could lead to public unrest.”

He emphasised that the groundwater potential in these areas is extremely low and there is an urgent need to develop new water sources to enhance the water supply system. “The planned project will directly benefit over 200,000 residents in these localities,” he said.

When contacted, Wasa spokesman Umer Farooq said that the project was ready to supply water to the union councils in the defunct Potohar Town and the agency is now awaiting approval from the provincial government.

He confirmed that Wasa had completed all necessary preparations and would begin work without delay once the provincial government gives the green signal.

He added that the CDA had already granted the NoC for the installation of the 12 tube wells in their area.

These tube wells would also supply water to certain areas under the CDA’s jurisdiction. Farooq concluded that the residents of these areas have been persistently requesting Wasa to address their water supply issues.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025