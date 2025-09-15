Attock’s IT Park: transforming education, empowering futures

TAXILA: Just two years ago, the site of the newly-built IT Park and District Public School (DPS) campus in Attock was nothing more than barren, unused land; on Sunday, it stood as a symbol of transformation as the first batch of students received their certificates after completing IT and professional courses.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza awarded certificates to the first graduating batch of students from the institutions built on the site and said that this milestone shows that with hard work and foresight, real progress is possible while demonstrating his ongoing commitment to educational and digital uplift of the region.

The very location where as many as 17 students received certificates for attaining three three-month courses in certification of SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) once stood unused, but now it thrives with modern infrastructure, IT-enabled classrooms and skill-driven education shaping a dynamic learning environment for Attock’s youth. The new campus now houses state-of-the-art infrastructure, IT-enabled classrooms, and quality education facilities, offering young people opportunities that were previously unavailable in the district. At a certificate distribution ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza awarded certificates to the graduating students, terming the achievement a reflection of “vision, dedication and hard work.”

The Chief Executive of the District Education Authority, Dr Muhammad Azhar, while speaking on this occasion, has said that this redevelopment is not merely about infrastructure but a strategic leap that bridges the educational gap between urban centres and rural districts by equipping Attock’s youth with contemporary digital skills.

He added that it also opens future pathways for employment in freelancing, graphic design, AI and cybersecurity and offers hope in times of adversity, as witnessed during the floods when skill-based interventions became essential lifelines. “For many attending the ceremony, the change is not just physical but deeply symbolic as Attock’s youth are no longer spectators but active participants in Pakistan’s digital renaissance”, he added.

While highlighting the success story behind this IT park, Rao Atif Raza has said that this transformation is part of a broader “Learn and Earn” initiative championed by the district administration. He added that in March 2024, the district administration signed a memorandum with COMSATS University to equip students in 24 government schools across six tehsils with digital and freelancing skills, and by November 2024, over 50 IT labs had been upgraded across government schools for Rs250 million. In January 2025 it was reported that 300 IT teachers were trained and more than 700 students in 32 schools were enrolled in these new programmes.

He revealed that parallel development in higher education bolstered this digital push, as in April 2025, new state-of-the-art IT labs were inaugurated at Government Graduate College and Government Associate College for Women, offering courses in artificial intelligence, cyber-security, freelancing and other modern fields.

Moreover, a plan for a full-scale IT Park was also introduced by a local development NGO alongside Attock’s administration to bring underserved districts on par with Punjab’s digital landscape.

Local educationists and civil society members hailed the achievement as a “turning point” for Attock, where young people are now beginning to align themselves with global technological trends. They said the project not only equipped students with modern skills but also offered hope that the district would one day contribute significantly to the country’s IT exports.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025