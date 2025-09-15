NA speaker highlights democracy’s role in national progress

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said democracy is the strength of the people and a guarantee for the nation’s bright future.

On the occasion of the International Day of Democracy, Speaker Sardar Sadiq paid tribute to Pakistan’s democratic resolve, parliamentary continuity and sustained public participation.

“Pakistan’s future is intrinsically linked to the strength of democracy,” he said.

He added that democracy embodies the people’s power, collective wisdom and is the key to national development and prosperity.

He emphasised that this day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by political workers, leaders and journalists who struggled tirelessly for the restoration and preservation of democracy.

The speaker said that Pakistan was founded as a result of a democratic struggle, and the Constitution of Pakistan ensures every citizen’s right to equality, religious freedom, freedom of expression and participatory politics.

He highlighted that Islam also teaches consultation, mutual consensus and public participation, values upon which democratic governance and public representation are firmly based.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq asserted that Parliament is the supreme forum reflecting the will of the people. Through legislation, public representation and parliamentary oversight, Parliament transforms public aspirations into reality. He stated that parliamentary supremacy, full adherence to the Constitution, institutional harmony and public welfare are essential pillars of democratic stability.

Referring to Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s historic speech of 11 August, the speaker reiterated that every citizen has the right to religious freedom and that the state has no concern with a citizen’s religion, caste, or creed.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025