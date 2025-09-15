Late Urdu poet termed beacon of light for new bards

PESHAWAR: A literary reference was arranged under the auspices of Halqa-i-Arbab Zauq to pay tributes to noted Urdu writer Prof Nazeer Tabassum, who died of cardiac arrest this month during a literary event at the age of 75.

Poets and writers gathered at Dosti Hall here on Sunday to praise literary contributions of the late writer to Urdu literature. Former students and fans of the late poet also turned up at the event.

They said that Prof Nazeer Tabassum was a strong voice of Peshawar on literary scene. They said one of his most popular couplets roughly translated as ‘Being a mendicant, I will leave this world one day suddenly’ proved very much true.

The event was chaired by senior writer Mushtaq Shabab. Prof Nasir Ali Syed and Aziz Ejaz were special guests on the occasion.

Participants of reference pay tributes to actor Ishrat Abass Khalil

Parsing contributions of the late writer, speakers said that Prof Nazeer Tabassum was a beacon of light for young bards as he used to motivate his students through his unique way of expression.

Mushtaq Shabab said that Prof Dr Nazeer Tabassum was a distinguished Urdu poet, scholar and educator known for his profound contributions to Urdu literature. He stated that the late poet emerged as a key figure in preserving and enriching the Urdu poetic tradition, blending classical forms with contemporary themes of love, melancholy and social reflection. His penname ‘Tabassum’ decorated his verses, which resonated deeply in literary circles across the country.

Prof Nasir Ali Syed pointed out that Prof Tabassum’s academic journey was rooted in Peshawar. He earned his master and PhD degrees in Urdu literature from the department of Urdu, University of Peshawar (UoP), where he later served as a dedicated faculty member and eventually retired as a professor.

Aziz Ejaz observed that Prof Tabassum scholarly pursuits extended beyond teaching as he authored numerous research papers, articles and critical works that analysed Urdu poetry and prose, earning him recognition as a versatile literary personality.

Prof Suhail Ahmad said that as a poet, Prof Tabassum’s composition captured the essence of human emotion through ghazals and poems. He published two notable poetry collections ‘Tum Udas Mat Hona’ (1996), and ‘Mosam Abhi Nahi Badla’ that delved into unchanging human experiences.

The participants of the reference also paid rich tributes to noted radio, stage and TV actor Ishrat Abbas, terming his death an irreparable loss to the performing art.

They said that Ishrat Abbas Khalil carried on the legacy of his legendary father Khalil Khan, who had been an icon of live theatre in the subcontinent in the pre-partition era.

Prof Fazal Kabir, Masroor Hussain, Prof Syed Zubair Shah and Iqbal Sikandar also spoke at the event.

Abasin Arts Council also organised an event on Friday last in which senior poets and writers paid glowing tributes to the late Urdu writer.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025