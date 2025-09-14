POETRY: A METAPHORIC WEALTH

Gul-i-Dogana

By Syed Kashif Raza

Pakistan Publishing House

ISBN: 978-969-419-124-6

208pp.

In William Shakespeare’s play Romeo and Juliet, before drinking poison to kill himself, Romeo kisses Juliet one last time. His final words: “Thus with a kiss I die.” In a sweetly paradoxical way, with death being the corollary of the art of love, the playwright immortalises the two characters.

You will find a good number of references to lips and kisses in poet, novelist and journalist Syed Kashif Raza’s new collection of Urdu poems Gul-i-Dogana [Conjoined Flowers]. But they are not employed merely to invoke a sensual feeling… there’s more to it than meets the (reader’s) eye.

Raza has previously published two poetry collections — Muhabbat Ka Mahl-i-Wuqu [The Location of Love] and Mamnu Mausamon Ki Kitab [The Book of Banned Seasons] — and one critically acclaimed and award-winning novel, Chaar Dervish Aur Aik Kachhwa [Four Dervishes and a Tortoise]. He is also a translator of high merit. The latest book gives away the fact that poetry is his first love.

The simple reason for this assertion is that, while composing poems, he seems to be at his imaginative best, using and arranging words with the kind of flair and abandon that only a poet can. And it’s the reader who benefits most from this exercise. Raza’s ghazals flow with the pulsating rhythm that one associates with well worked-out jazz beats and his nazms convey his ideas like a waterfall coming down a verdant hill, carrying with it the freshness of unsullied nature.

Gul-i-Dogana has 72 ghazals and 25 nazms. Both are technically refined and contextually rich. In the case of the former, as has been mentioned in the opening paragraph, the reader will find a decent number of references to romantic moves (lip-locking, praising the lushness of the beloved’s lips, etc) which can’t be taken for their literal meaning alone. The poet goes beyond the physical aspect of familiarity to find a world (repeat: find) where the inexplicability of pleasure becomes immeasurable in a metaphysical sense.

Shuroo-i-ishq se pehlay wo lab pasand kiyay

Aur aik bosa-i-wahshi se muhr-band kiyay

Jhuka main aur meray saath jhuk gaey aflaak

Bara’ey bosa jab us ne woh lab buland kiyay

[Loved those lips even before falling in love

And sealed the deal with a savage kiss

As I bent, the skies bent over with me

When she raised for a kiss those lips]

By turning a sensory experience into a cosmic idea, the poet is emphasising the limitless possibilities that human intimacy entails. The theme continues in quite a few ghazals.

Chura bhi laitay hain nazrein kabhi kabhi khubaan

Ye loag yun bhi ishara waghaira kartay hain

[The fair ones sometimes evade eye contact

That’s how they drop a hint or two]

This roundabout way of appreciating beauty becomes creatively uncomplicated in ghazals where Raza seems to be well within himself, that is, trying to reflect on his life trajectory. While doing so, he comes across as an individual who doesn’t approve of looking back and regret; and yet, there’s something in the poet that makes him want to halt in his stride, take a breather and mull over… for a bit.

Dikhai deti hai jo shakl woh bani hi na ho

Ajab nahin ke kahani kahi gayi hi na ho

Jo kho chuka hai wohi ab ho mera sarmaya

Jo mil gaya hai mujhay woh meri kami hi na ho

[The face that I see is maybe unmade

There’s a likelihood that the story is yet to be told

What I’ve lost is perhaps what I’ve gained

What I’ve gained is probably what I lack]

Engaged in the creative process, Raza never loses sight of the fundamental requirement of the art of writing poetry. Here is a versifier in whose poems it is difficult to ascertain whether the technique (metres and phraseology) that he uses to express a feeling grabs the reader’s undivided attention first or the poetic and tender metaphors that he comes up with, which immerse the reader in his evocative lines. This becomes more difficult to analyse while reading his nazms on diverse topics.

Aahaton mein milo

Apni poshak ki mehrbaan chilmanon mein khilo

Saans ki karwaton se ruko

Aankh ki jumbishon se barrho

Baat kartay huay apnay daanton se tooto

Labon ke kinaron se sarko

Hawaaon mein behti hui a’ao

Aur meri saanson mein phailo

Hawaaon ko poshak se khailnay do

Inhain apnay baghon ki jaanib bulao

Kabhi pairhan se sarakti hui aik lehzay ko simto

Magar phir dupattay ke rangeen kinaro se bikhro

Henaaon se mehko

Sabaaon se bey-aabru ho

Raahdarion se guzartay huay

Painchon ko utha ker meri aankh ke aaeney par chalo

(Aain-i-Mulaqaat)

[Meet me in footsteps

Meet me through the merciful casements of your attire

Halt, as the breath takes a turn

Move, as the eyes twitch

Break, while talking with the click of your teeth

Budge from the edges of lips

Come [to me] riding the air

And spread your wings with my breathing

Let the winds play with your dress

Call them towards your gardens

Occasionally, gather yourself for a moment after tugging at your clothes

Then disperse from the colorful edges of the dupatta

Be fragrant with henna

Get sullied by the morning breeze

Moving through the corridors

Lift the bottom of your trousers and walk on the mirror of my eyes]

[The Constitution Of A Meeting]

This display of metaphoric wealth comes to the fore even when he touches upon as dark a topic as death or personal experiences of loss and dismay. It goes to show that his creativity is backed by the massive (and necessary) amount of reading (something that his contemporaries can emulate) that he’s done over the years as an avid student of literature.

It is more than evident in the poem ‘Maut Ke Baad Aik Nazm’ [A Poem Penned Post-Death]:

Kuza bhar darya se bahar nikla tha

Ya qatra tha

Kya maloom

Miqdarein to paimanon se naapi jati hain

Paimanon mein chalta tha main

Darya se bahar bhi jaisay ik darya sa behta tha main

Chulloo chulloo bat’ta

Pal pal kat’ta bhi tha

Khushion se gham zara zyada lagta bhi tha

Phir bhi us darya ke rang niralay thay

Maut ke is darya mein harkat hai hi nahin

Fursat se ik pal bhi fursat hai hi nahin

Ae beyhiss-o-harkat darya

Bey-dar, bey-taaqat darya

Itnay jugg tau beet chukay hain, kitnay aur bitaney hain

Kya is darya se aagay kuchh aur bhi darya aanay hain

[I had stepped out of the river in a gugglet

Or like a droplet

Who knows

Quantities are measured in goblets

I used to walk in goblets

I used to walk like a river outside of a river

I would be divided by the handfuls

Cut in pieces, bit by bit

Sorrow appeared more than my share of happiness

And yet, the colours that the river emitted looked unique

(But) this river of death has no movement

There’s no freedom from freedom

Oh, you stationary river

Oh, you river sans entrance

So much time has lapsed, what more?

Are there any more rivers beyond this one?]

This poetry collection is highly recommended.

The reviewer is a member of staff

Published in Dawn, Books & Authors, September 14th, 2025