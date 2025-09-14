E-Paper | September 14, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Mujib regime’s misdoings

News agencies Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 08:15am

DACCA: Bangladesh Government said ... that corrupt practices under the Mujib administration had led to galloping inflation and brought the nation to the verge of collapse. A 2,000-word White Paper prepared by an economic task force appointed by President Khondkar Mushtaq Ahmed said the country was suffering from hyper-inflation of the order of 430 per cent using 1969-70 as the base period. It said much of the nation’s troubles were due to an economic oligarchy “that ultimately gave rise to financial anarchy. The process had led to the emergence of a handful of fluke millionaires who were congenitally corrupt and responsible for undermining the traditional values of society,” the document added.

Bangladesh might have to import food worth 400 million dollars this year because of the policies of the former government, it said. Bad industrial policies and poor management and sales promotion campaigns had led to low production and a slump in exports. … The White Paper said the main task of the new government was to put the economy back on an even keel and bring back sanity, rationality and discipline in economic policy and management.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...
Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...