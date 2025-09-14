E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Actor Ishrat Abbas Khalil laid to rest

Sher Alam Shinwari Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 07:23am

PESHAWAR: Noted radio, stage and TV actor Ishrat Abbas Khalil died of cardiac arrest late Friday night and was laid to rest here on Saturday at his ancestral graveyard in Chamakani Sharif village near Peshawar. He was 75.

Local artists and people from all walks of life attended his funeral prayer offered at the Government College Ground in Faqirabad.

His services for performing art spread over 50 years.

Born in Chamkani in 1950, Ishrat Abbas Khalil received his early education in his village school, did his graduation from Government College Peshawar and later got masters’ in Urdu literature from University of Peshawar.

He joined government service as superintendent and retired way back in 2010.

Ishrat Abbas Khalil launched his acting career from Radio Pakistan Peshawar when he was eight-year-old as a child star.

Later, he performed different lead roles in around 800 Pashto, Hindko and Urdu plays on radio, stage and TV and received President’s Pride of Performance award alongside countless awards and commendation certificates for his huge contributions to performing arts.

Several literary and cultural organisations showed sorrow over the demise of the noted artist. They extended their sympathy to his family.

Ishrat Abbas Khalil was widely acknowledged as a versatile actor and popular face of the golden era of Pakistan Television.

His performance on radio, stage, live theatre and TV plays were regarded as precious assets.

He was mostly admired for his natural way of expression.

The secretary of culture, tourism and archaeology, Dr Abdul Samad, expressed deep sorrow and grief over sudden death of noted versatile artist and termed his death an irreparable loss to the world of performing art.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he condoled the sad demise of the popular actor with the bereaved family.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...
Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...