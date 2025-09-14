Actor Ishrat Abbas Khalil laid to rest

PESHAWAR: Noted radio, stage and TV actor Ishrat Abbas Khalil died of cardiac arrest late Friday night and was laid to rest here on Saturday at his ancestral graveyard in Chamakani Sharif village near Peshawar. He was 75.

Local artists and people from all walks of life attended his funeral prayer offered at the Government College Ground in Faqirabad.

His services for performing art spread over 50 years.

Born in Chamkani in 1950, Ishrat Abbas Khalil received his early education in his village school, did his graduation from Government College Peshawar and later got masters’ in Urdu literature from University of Peshawar.

He joined government service as superintendent and retired way back in 2010.

Ishrat Abbas Khalil launched his acting career from Radio Pakistan Peshawar when he was eight-year-old as a child star.

Later, he performed different lead roles in around 800 Pashto, Hindko and Urdu plays on radio, stage and TV and received President’s Pride of Performance award alongside countless awards and commendation certificates for his huge contributions to performing arts.

Several literary and cultural organisations showed sorrow over the demise of the noted artist. They extended their sympathy to his family.

Ishrat Abbas Khalil was widely acknowledged as a versatile actor and popular face of the golden era of Pakistan Television.

His performance on radio, stage, live theatre and TV plays were regarded as precious assets.

He was mostly admired for his natural way of expression.

The secretary of culture, tourism and archaeology, Dr Abdul Samad, expressed deep sorrow and grief over sudden death of noted versatile artist and termed his death an irreparable loss to the world of performing art.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he condoled the sad demise of the popular actor with the bereaved family.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025