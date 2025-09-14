Kabaddi tournament ends in Swabi

SWABI: The final match of a Kabaddi tournament was played here on Friday between Jalsai and Beka teams, which was won by Jalsai Kabaddi team after a thrilling contest.

The teams from across the district participated in the tournament and a large number of spectators watched the final.

In the closing ceremony, special guests, the known philanthropists, Haji Burhanullah and Abdullah graced the occasion and said sports activities help young people to refrain from wrong and immoral activities, and promote peace and good relations among the people of different regions.

The district sport department should arrange more such tournaments throughout the year,” said Haji Burhanullah.

At the end, they distributed cash prizes and trophies among the winning players.

MARTYR LAID TO REST: FC official Muhammad Dawood, who had embraced martyrdom in an encounter with terrorists in Upper Dir, was laid to rest in his village, Adina, Swabi district, on Friday.

Muhammad Dawood was the target of enemy fire, while fighting bravely against miscreants and lost his life in the line of duty.

His parents said that the martyr’s sacrifice was a source of pride not only for Swabi district but also for the entire county, adding due to such sacrifices our homeland is standing had become invincible.

They said that martyrs were the real asset of the nation and a beacon of light for the coming generations.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025