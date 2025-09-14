CRICKET: THE RISING STAR OF LAYYAH

In the small town of Layyah in southern Punjab, cricket was usually played as a pastime, on dusty, makeshift pitches under the scorching sun.

The city, some six kilometers from the village where Mohammad Hassan Nawaz Thind was born in 2002, had little to offer in terms of cricketing infrastructure. Yet, it was here, amid cement wickets and empty lots, that a young boy’s passion for the game took root, setting him on a path to become one of Pakistan’s most exciting batting prospects.

Today, Layyah buzzes with pride as its sons and daughters gather around television screens, watching their own Hasan Nawaz take on the world’s best.

“People in Layyah now watch Pakistan matches especially to see him bat,” says Hamza Tariq, a childhood friend who played alongside Hasan at the local Hi-Ways Cricket Club. “There’s a rising craze among youngsters here. Many have taken up hard-ball or tape-ball. They think, if Hasan can reach the top through hard work, why can’t they?”

Hasan’s cricketing journey began in the housing colony of Layyah, where he lived with his family. At just 12, he was already facing bowlers much older than him in local tape-ball matches, his fearless approach evident even then.

Hasan Nawaz’s story is one of grit, passion and unrelenting hard work. He’s shown us that dreams don’t have boundaries

“We used to ride to matches on my Yamaha two-stroke,” recalls Hamza with a chuckle. “Those rides, even the times the bike broke down, are memories we still laugh about. He even mentioned it when he came back from the New Zealand tour.”

That tour, in March this year, would mark Hasan’s arrival on the global stage, before the batter would go on to consolidate his place in the Pakistan Twenty20 International side.

The lack of proper facilities in Layyah — where the Sports Complex and Degree College grounds were the best available — did little to deter Hasan. Tournaments were rare, but his hunger for the game was insatiable. At 14, under the pretext of pursuing studies, he moved to Islamabad to chase his cricketing dreams, supported by his sister who provided him a home in the capital. There, he joined the Lashings Club and later represented the Islamabad Cricket Association at the Under-19 level, laying the foundation for his ascent.

In Islamabad, Hasan’s work ethic set him apart. “He didn’t have a dedicated coach or teacher,” says Ahmer Najeeb Satti, an Islamabad-based former club cricketer and analyst who has closely followed Hasan’s journey. “He was a little boy when he came here, but his passion was immense. He’d play two to three matches a day, corporate cricket, practise in the nets. He’s his own coach, a rare talent.”

Hasan’s breakthrough came in the 2022 Inter-District Tournament, where he smashed three centuries, catching the eye of selectors. This led to his selection for the Mirpur Royals in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he emerged as the second-highest run-scorer, amassing 241 runs in six innings at an average of over 40 and a strike rate nearing 150.

Playing alongside stalwarts such as Shoaib Malik and Imad Wasim, Hasan’s ability to clear the ropes — hitting the second-most sixes in the tournament — announced his arrival as a top-order basher.

His performances earned him a contract with Islamabad United for the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, but limited opportunities and an injury curtailed his impact. In six PSL matches, he scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 109.2, with a highest score of 41. Unfazed, Hasan returned to club and district cricket, honing his craft.

“He went back, worked hard, and returned almost as a finished product,” notes Ahmer. By 2024, Hasan was back in form, scoring a first-class century and finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in the T20 Champions Cup, with a strike rate above 140. His performances paved the way for a move to Quetta Gladiators in the 2025 PSL auction, a decision that would prove transformative.

Moin Khan, the former Pakistan captain and Quetta Gladiators coach, was instrumental in unlocking Hasan’s potential. Observing his struggles against seam and swing during the New Zealand tour, Moin suggested a shift to the middle order.

“His high back lift made it tough on pitches where the ball moves,” Moin explains. “I told him to consider a lower batting position. He’s a very good batter, hits the ball hard, but his ability to build innings stood out. He took the advice positively.”

Hasan’s response was emphatic. In this year’s PSL season, he showcased his versatility, anchoring chases and finishing matches with aplomb. He smashed an unbeaten 100 off 45 balls alongside Rilee Rossouw’s 104 off 46, powering Quetta to a record-breaking 263-3 against Islamabad United — the highest score in PSL history. The duo’s 134-run partnership in 61 balls marked the first time two batters scored centuries in the same PSL innings.

Later, in the PSL final against Lahore Qalandars, Hasan’s 76 off 43 balls, including a 21-ball fifty that equalled Kieron Pollard’s record for the fastest in PSL history, helped Quetta post 201-9, cementing his reputation as a clutch performer.

His international debut, however, was a rollercoaster. Called up for the tour of New Zealand, Hasan endured two consecutive ducks, including one on his T20I debut at the Hagley Oval. But in this third match, at Eden Park, he silenced doubters with a blistering 105 not out off 44 balls, including 10 fours and seven sixes, breaking Babar Azam’s record for Pakistan’s fastest T20I century. The knock sealed a nine-wicket victory and signalled the arrival of a new star.

Yet, for all his heroics, Hasan has much to prove. His recent struggles in the recently concluded tri-series have exposed vulnerabilities against disciplined bowling attacks. His high back lift, as Moin noted, remains a challenge on seaming tracks, and consistency at the international level is a hurdle he must overcome.

With Pakistan’s selectors keeping a close eye, Hasan’s ability to adapt and address these weaknesses will define his long-term success. What sets Hasan apart is not just his talent but his mindset.

“He smiled when I gave him that advice,” says Moin. “It shows he enjoys the game, plays with passion, and doesn’t feel pressure. He’s humble, listens to advice, and knows when to take a single or attack. He’s great at playing spinners on the back foot with a straight bat.”

Hasan’s journey from Layyah’s dusty pitches to the international arena is a testament to his resilience and adaptability. His 24 T20Is have yielded 597 runs at an average of nearly 25 and a strike rate above 140, with two fifties and that record-breaking hundred. His domestic exploits and shows in the PSL have spoken volumes about his consistency.

Back in Layyah, Hasan is more than a cricketer; he’s an inspiration. “He’s shown us that dreams don’t have boundaries,” says Hamza. “Kids here now believe they can make it too.”

From riding a rickety Yamaha to matches, to rewriting PSL and T20I records, Hasan Nawaz’s story is one of grit, passion and unrelenting hard work. As he navigates the challenges of international cricket — with his recent struggles reminding us that he is still a work in progress — one thing is certain: Pakistan has found a batter who thrives when the stakes are highest.

Layyah’s pride will only grow as he continues to chase greatness.

The writer is a member of staff. X:@shabbar_mir

Published in Dawn, EOS, September 14th, 2025