E-Paper | September 13, 2025

PIA halts Canada flights operations for a month

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 08:39am

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to temporarily suspend its Canada flight operations for one month for aircraft maintenance.

“This step has been taken for the necessary maintenance of special Boeing 777 long-range aircraft that cross the Pacific Ocean,” a PIA spokesperson said on Friday.

In a statement issued here, the spokesperson said these aircraft had the capability to fly continuously for 17 hours without stopping.

“Both long-range aircraft will undergo a three-week process of technical inspection and replacement of parts, which becomes essential every 10 years.

“The purpose of this maintenance is to ensure the aircraft are fully prepared ahead of the expected passenger rush in the coming month,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

