Canadian team satisfied with security at Karachi airport

RAWALPINDI: The Transport Canada Aviation Security inspectors on Thursday completed security assessment of the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, and commended Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s (PCAA) airport security protocols, terming them in line with international standards and best practices.

A PCAA spokesman said that the Transport Canada Aviation Inspectors, Barbara Durette and Abdel Tahir, led the assessment, hosted by PCAA and overseen by Avsec Director retired Air Commodore Shahid Qadir.

During the assessment of the Jinnah International Airport, Kar­achi, various security measures were evaluated, including passenger and baggage screening, perimeter protection, cargo, and catering security, as well as security protocols for direct flights to Canada.

The Canadian team also monitored security measures for PIA flights to Toronto, assessing access control, aircraft protection, security searches, and related procedures, the spokesman said.

PIA to commence direct flights to Jeddah from Faisalabad and Quetta

A debriefing session was held at the PCAA, where the Canadian team received crests and gifts from Nadir Shafi Dar, the deputy director general, on behalf of the aviation secretary, retired Capt Saif Anjum.

The team expressed gratitude to PCAA for hosting them and commended the airport’s security protocols for aligning with international standards and best practices.

The Avsec assessment of JIAP Karachi was deemed successful, following the ICAO USAP Audit and GCAA-UAE assessment, the spokesman said.

In a related development, the Pakistan International Airlines has announced plans to commence direct flights to Jeddah from Faisalabad and Quetta to facilitate residents of the two cities.

The national flag carrier has also announced a 15 per cent discount for Umrah pilgrims for those travelling from Toronto to Saudi Arabia via Lahore.

A PIA spokesman said the new flights, aimed to facilitate travel for Umrah pilgrimage and other travel needs for citizens, will start from Aug 6 this year.

PIA’s two flights per week will operate between Faisalabad and Quetta each, and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, for the convenience of travellers. Earlier, the residents of Quetta and Faisalabad had to travel via connecting flights thro­ugh Lahore, Karachi or Islamabad.

In another development, PIA has announced a 15 per cent discount on tickets for those travelling from Toronto to Saudi Arabia via Lahore.

The spokesman said that the discount will apply to ticket holders from July and will be valid for travel between August and November 15 this year. The PIA has already begun selling these discounted tickets.

