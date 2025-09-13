Climate emergency can drive real change

THE declaration of a climate and agricultural emergency by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is not a surrender, rather, a call to arms.

It is a solemn recognition of the existential threat posed by a rapidly changing climate. More importantly, it represents a fleeting window of opportunity to enact fundamental reforms that are long overdue.

This is the moment to move beyond symbolic gestures and address the deep-seated vulnerabilities that have made our nation a recurring victim of climate-triggered disasters.

The recent floods have laid bare the catastrophic consequences of climate inaction, worsened by a legacy of poor governance and unsustainable practices.

While the term ‘emergency’ doesn’t grant the government a blank cheque for extraordinary constitutional powers, it does provide the political mandate to push through reforms that might otherwise be stalled by bureaucratic inertia and/or political expediency.

The real power of this declaration lies in its ability to force a national consensus and prioritise action. It is a powerful signal to the public, the provinces, and the international community that we are not merely reacting to a crisis; we are committing to a transformative journey.

It is not a moment of despair; rather a wake-up call that demands a fundamental re-evaluation of how our nation is governed, how we manage our resources, and how we build our communities.

By acting decisively on five pillars — water management, decentralised governance, resilient construction and land-use planning, agricultural reform, and financial resilience — Pakistan can transform this crisis into a tipping point.

This is an opportunity to forge a new path towards a more equitable and prosperous future, proving that resilience is not just about withstanding shocks, but about emerging from disasters stronger than before.

Pakistan is not alone in declaring a climate emergency; countries like Bangladesh, Canada and the UK have used similar ‘emergencies’ to fast-track climate action and raise international awareness.

Bangladesh’s ‘planetary emergency’ declaration in 2019 reinforced its national adaptation plan, while the UK’s parliamentary motion spurred local councils and pressured the government to adopt a legally binding net-zero target.

In Canada, a similar motion provided political support for accelerating carbon taxes. These examples demonstrate that such declarations are powerful mechanisms for justifying institutional and legal reforms, translating political will into concrete policy changes.

Four reform pillars

To tackle our climate vulnerabilities, the government must focus on five key areas of reform.

Water management: The devastating floods were worsened by illegal construction on riverbeds, blocking natural water flow. A nationwide campaign must be launched to remove these encroachments before the next monsoon season, using the Canal and Drainage Act of 1873 as the legal North Star. This should be paired with a new, volume-based water pricing system to encourage conservation and generate funds for water infrastructure.

Locally-led development: Centralised plans often fail to meet local needs. Empowering local governments with the authority to conduct land-use planning and implement local adaptation strategies will ensure that resources reach the most vulnerable communities and that plans are tailored to specific regional risks, bridging the gap between national policy and local action.

Resilient infrastructure: The government should immediately enforce new, climate-resilient construction standards for both public and private sectors. This emergency also provides the political will to curb urban sprawl, which consumes vital agricultural land. While initial costs may be higher, the long-term savings in disaster relief and reconstruction will be immense.

Agricultural overhaul: We must promote climate-resilient farming practices on a national scale. This includes developing and distributing drought and flood-tolerant crops, incentivising crop diversification away from water-intensive varieties, and establishing a subsidised crop insurance programme. This will protect farmers and ensure national food security in an unpredictable world.

Financial resilience: A crucial strategy for governments to enhance anticipatory social protection is to collaborate with provinces on risk transfer and insurance mechanisms.

This partnership would enable a shift away from sole reliance on post-disaster cash transfers, which are often not sustainable. By pooling resources and leveraging expertise, the federal and provincial governments can develop risk-pooling schemes and disaster insurance programmes tailored to the specific vulnerabilities of each region.

These mechanisms can provide rapid, pre-arranged financing triggered by specific events, such as extreme weather forecasts, reducing the need for emergency aid.

This approach not only provides quicker support to affected communities but also allows for more strategic investments in resilience-building initiatives, such as improving infrastructure and early warning systems.

Ultimately, this collaboration creates a more proactive and fiscally sustainable framework for managing the impacts of predictable shocks.

The writer is a climate change and sustainable development expert

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025