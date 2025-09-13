WB, Sindh govt to jointly address Karachi’s chronic transport problems

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday teamed up with the World Bank (WB) to craft a comprehensive Karachi Transport Master Plan aimed at tackling the city’s chronic mobility woes by integrating modern, sustainable transport solutions like Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines, metro light rail and the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

The development came during a meeting of Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah with a high-level WB delegation led by Ibrahim Khalil Zaki, World Bank practice manager for transport in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan.

The bank representative assured the provincial government of full technical and financial support for the master plan, which would include multiple modes of transport such as BRT lines, metro rail, tourist trains, goods trains and the KCR. The WB team head also underscored the importance of developing a transport industry in Karachi, not only to serve the city but also to meet national demand.

The CM emphasised that the Yellow Line and forthcoming projects would modernise Karachi’s transport landscape. “This is a milestone in the journey towards sustainable urban mobility,” he said, reaffirming his government’s commitment to delivering the project on time with the World Bank support.

The ambitious plan seeks to overhaul Karachi’s beleaguered transport infrastructure, incorporating modern and sustainable solutions.

The CM described the World Bank as “a vital development partner” and said the Karachi Transport Master Plan would expand cooperation beyond the Yellow Line BRT. He said Karachi needed at least 15,000 buses to meet daily demand and noted that while BRT corridors were essential, they must be complemented with metro light rail and circular railway systems.

The CM offered the World Bank team Dhabeji as a dedicated hub for establishing the transport industry, pledging full support to investors.

It was agreed in the meeting to establish a joint working group that would finalise the Terms of Reference (ToRs) for transport experts tasked with preparing the master plan.

It was decided in the meeting that the group, to be comprised members from both the provincial government and the World Bank, would be formally notified by the Sindh chief secretary.

Calling it “big news for Karachi,” the CM said the partnership with the World Bank would pave the way for a long-term solution to the city’s transport challenges.

Regarding the Yellow Line BRT project, he told the World Bank team that its completion, along with other BRT corridors, would transform Karachi’s urban mobility.

The project is being financed jointly by the World Bank, the provincial government and the private sector.

Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon told the meeting that the BRT Yellow Line project, a stretch of 21km from Dawood Chowrangi to Khalid Bin Waleed Road, included 21 at-grade stations, four underpasses, four elevated stations, eight flyovers and three underground stations. “It is expected to carry 300,000 passengers daily upon completion in December 2025,” he added.

The transport minister informed the meeting that Depot 1 had achieved 10 per cent completion, Depot 2 stood at 17 per cent with completion due by September 2026, while the Jam Sadiq Bridge segment had attained considerable progress. “Additional packages covering corridor works and off-corridor improvements are under review or final design finalisation,” he added.

The World Bank team included Lead Transport Economist Georges Bianco, Senior Transport Specialists Frederico Ferreira, Papa Modou and Magalie.

The CM was assisted by Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Planning and Development Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Planning and Development Chairman Najam Shah and Transport Secretary Asad Zaman.

