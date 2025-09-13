‘Inclusive policing helps reduce offences against women’

MANSEHRA: District police officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur on Friday said that amendments passed by the National Assembly to the British-era Pakistan Penal Code regarding offences perpetrated against women have contributed to a decline in gender-based violence.

“I have served in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and witnessed how effective legislation and strict laws have sensitised communities to gender issues, thereby curtailing offences against women and girls,” he said while addressing a workshop organised by Rights Induced Journalism (RIJ) for police personnel, including policewomen.

Head constables, muharrars, and deputy superintendents of police attended the session from across the district.

Mr Gandapur said that while friendly policing had long been a priority, inclusive policing had now been introduced in the district.

“We have deputed women muharrars at police stations to address their gender’s complaints in line with local traditions and to ensure prompt action,” he added.

The DPO said a series of workshops on gender sensitivity and proper inclusion of relevant CrPC and PPC sections in FIRs was part of the vision of IGP Zulfiqar Hameed and DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti.

“We launched a crackdown earlier this week and arrested many TikTokers involved in harassing women online and through their content,” Mr Gandapur said.

Citing key amendments, including Section 354-A, Section 509, the 2010 Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, and the Prevention of Anti-Women Practices (3rd Amendment), Mr Gandapur said these reforms had reduced honour killings and other gender-based crimes, while also empowering women socially, economically, and politically.

RIG founder and executive director Nisar Ahmad Khan said the police would continue to receive such training under a memorandum of understanding signed between the KP police and his organisation.

Mr Gandapur later distributed certificates among the participants.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025