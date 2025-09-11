Nepal’s former CJ ‘accepts request’ to lead interim govt

• Soldiers guard parliament, patrol streets after two days of deadly protests

• Kathmandu airport reopens; over 13,500 prisoners escaped during unrest

KATHMANDU: Soldiers guarded Ne­­p­al’s parliament and patrolled deserted streets on Wednesday with the capital Kathmandu under a curfew, as the country’s former chief justice Sushila Karki claimed to have “accepted Gen Z protesters’ request to lead interim government” after two days of deadly anti-corruption protests forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign.

The upheaval in the poor Himalayan nation was unleashed by a social media ban that was announced last week but was rolled back after 19 people were killed on Monday as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to control crowds.

The death toll from the protests had risen to 25 by Wednesday, Nepal’s health ministry said, while 633 were injured.

Nepal’s army said that relevant parties were coordinating to tackle the situation after the protests and resolve the issue. Media also said preparations were being made for authorities and protesters to hold talks, without giving details.

Most of the protesters were young people voicing frustration at the government’s perceived failure to fight corruption and boost economic opportunities, leading to the demonstrations being dubbed the “Gen Z protests”.

The young agitators want former chief justice Karki as the interim prime minister, said Raman Kumar Karna, the secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Associ­a­tion, who was consulted by the protesters.

“When they requested me, I accepted,” Karki told Indian news channel CNN-News18.

“Gen Z” representatives told reporters that they met army officials later and proposed Karki as their choice to head an interim government.

Ministers’ homes set ablaze

Burnt-out vehicles and twisted metal littered the area around parliament, where army firefighters battled to douse a blaze in the main hall, while the building’s exterior was charred after protesters set it ablaze on Tuesday.

TV footage showed youths cleaning up some damaged buildings and clearing debris from roads and the areas near parliament.

Several other government buildings, from the supreme court to ministers’ homes, including Oli’s private residence, were also set ablaze in the protests, with the unrest subsiding only after the resignation.

Armoured vehicles kept vigil in streets that were largely deserted, with shops and markets shut. Firefighters were engaged at different locations, while the process of clearing roads was also under way, army spokesman Raja Ram Basnet said.

“We are trying to normalise the situation first. We are committed to protect the life and property of people,” Basnet said, adding that prisoners had set Kathmandu’s Dilli Bazar Jail on fire before the army controlled the situation.

Nepali police said on Wednesday that more than 13,500 prisoners broke out of jails across the country during anti-government protests this week.

The main airport in Kathmandu also reopened on Wednesday, an airport spokesperson said, more than 24 hours after flights had been suspended.

Army warns of ‘strict action’ In a post on X, the army said prohibitory orders imposing a curfew would remain in force until Thursday morning.

“Any demonstrations, vandalism, looting, arson, and attacks on individuals and property in the name of protest will be considered punishable crimes and strict action will be taken by security personnel,” the post said.

For years a lack of jobs has driven millions to seek work in countries such as Malaysia, the Middle East and South Korea, mainly on construction sites, so as to send money home.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025