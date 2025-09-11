E-Paper | September 11, 2025

PTI senators resign from standing committees in compliance with Imran’s orders

Umaid Ali Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 03:49pm
Photo collage of PTI senators (from left) Dost Muhammad, Zeeshan Khanzada, Azam Khan Swati, and Mirza Muhammad Afridi. — DawnNews TV
Photo collage of PTI senators (from left) Dost Muhammad, Zeeshan Khanzada, Azam Khan Swati, and Mirza Muhammad Afridi. — DawnNews TV

Four PTI senators, including Dost Muhammad, Zeeshan Khanzada, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, and Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, have resigned from their respective senate standing committees on Thursday, saying that they had made the move in line with the instructions of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

The development comes two weeks after the PTI claimed some 30 of its lawmakers resigned from the membership of parliamentary committees, although the National Assembly Secretariat only confirmed the receipt of 20 resignations.

The resignation letters of all four senators, seen by Dawn.com, stated that the decision was made “voluntarily” upon the orders of Imran.

They resigned from all their respective standing committees, decrying Imran’s incarceration as well as the “disintegration of democratic norms” in the wake of the recent disqualification of PTI lawmakers.

Imran, imprisoned since August 2023, is serving a sentence at the Adiala Jail in a £190 million corruption case and also faces pending trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act related to the protests of May 9, 2023.

“I can no longer in good conscience serve on Senate committees when the state is the foremost violator of the very rights and protections these committees are meant to safeguard,” Swati wrote in his letter.

Citing the recent disqualification of PTI lawmakers, he stated that the authorities were “systematically dismantling” the foundations of democracy, the judiciary, and basic rights of citizens.

He pointed out that the “breakdown began with a deeply flawed judgment authored by Justice Qazi Faez Isa,” stripping PTI of its symbol — the bat, followed by the “abuse of Form-47” during the 2024 general elections.

“This resignation is an act of protest not just on behalf of my party, but to faithfully follow the decision of my party leader Imran Khan, the Law of this great country and the Constitution of Pakistan, which today stands orphaned, dishonoured, and ignored.”

Swati urged parliamentarians, jurists, and citizens to speak up “before the space for dissent is completely extinguished.”

Meanwhile, both Senator Khanzada and Dost Muhammad stated in their letters: “The deliberate denial of Justice has compelled both him and myself to take this step as an expression of protest.”

The senators resigned from the following committees:

  • Swati — cabinet secretariat, economic affairs, law and justice, national health services, regulation and coordination, and rules of procedure and privileges.
  • Dost Muhammad — government assurances, human rights, national food security & research, poverty alleviation and social safety, and railways.
  • Khanzada — Overseas Pakistanis & human resource department, foreign affairs, finance, commerce, privatisation.
  • Afridi — commerce, federal education and professional training, inter-provincial coordination, industrial and production, power.

Last month, PTI lawmakers resigned from membership and chairmanship of all standing committees in the National Assembly as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in July and August disqualified a large number of PTI members and leaders in relation to their involvement in the May 9, 2023, riots against Imran’s arrest, sparking protests in the NA.

More to follow

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The day Kathmandu burned

The day Kathmandu burned

Pratibha Tuladhar
Triggered by a recent social media ban, Nepal's Gen Z took to the streets against corruption and nepotism. But none of them had foreseen the violence and unrest that transpired.

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...