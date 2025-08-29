E-Paper | August 29, 2025

Senators stay put as more PTI lawmakers leave NA bodies

Syed Irfan Raza Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 08:16am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition PTI has claimed that some 30 of its lawmakers have resigned from the membership of parliamentary committees, although the National Assembly Secretariat has only confirmed the receipt of 20 resignations.

But while party MNAs are quitting parliamentary panels, none of their senators or MPAs in Punjab have done so.

The party’s chief whip Malik Aamir Dogar told Dawn resignations had been submitted to the NA Secretariat by 5pm on Thursday.

Since not all their legislators were in town at the moment, he said the remaining lawmakers would tender their resignations when they returned to the capital.

When asked whether senators or members of the Punjab Assembly would follow suit, Mr Dogar said the party had not taken any decision with regard to those two legislative bodies.

In a post on X, Mr Dogar shared his own resignation letter, saying that he was quitting the NA standing committees on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Energy (Power Division), Rules of Procedure and Privileges, as well as the Public Accounts Committee.

However, when approached for confirmation, the NA Secretariat said that it had received resignations from 20 lawmakers in all.

On Thursday, those who submitted their resignations included interim party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Amjad Ali Khan, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mahboob Shah, Junaid Akbar Khan, Shahzada Gustasap, Ali Jadoon, Mujahid Ali, Malik Anwar Taj, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Sajid Khan, Arbab Amir Ayub, Asif Khan, Sheikh Waqqas Akram, Arshad Sahi, Shabir Ali Qureshi, Awais Jhakkar and Malik Aamir Dogar.

A day earlier, NA DG (Media) Zafar Sultan had told Dawn.com that Ali Asghar Khan and Faisal Amin had sent their resignations as standing committee members to NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

“I resigned from the committees based on the instructions of the PTI founder and the political committee,” Barrister Gohar told Dawn.com on Thursday. “I submitted my resignation to the speaker’s office and resigned |from the committees on law and justice, human rights, IT and the House Business Advisory Committee.”

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025

