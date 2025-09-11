E-Paper | September 11, 2025

JI demo against Israeli attack on Qatar

Our Correspondent Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 09:25am

GUJRAT: Scores of workers of Jamaat-i-Islami staged a protest demonstration against the Israeli attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar.

The protesters gathered at the GTS Chowk carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Israeli aggression.

Punjab JI emir Dr Tariq Saleem, Gujrat district emir Ansar Dhool advocate and city emir Sajid Sharif led the protesters.

The participants chanted anti-Israeli and anti-American slogans at the occasion.

Speaking to the protesters, the Punjab JI emir said that the Israeli aggression had rendered the Middle East a war zone as Qatar had been the sixth country in the region which was illegitimately attacked by the Zionist state.

He said the American government was backing Israel to eliminate the Muslim population in Gaza, Palestine and other countries.

He condemned the attack and called upon the leadership of Islamic countries to join hands against Israel and India as both these countries had been suppressing the Muslims in Gaza and Kashmir.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...