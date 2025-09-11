JI demo against Israeli attack on Qatar

GUJRAT: Scores of workers of Jamaat-i-Islami staged a protest demonstration against the Israeli attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar.

The protesters gathered at the GTS Chowk carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Israeli aggression.

Punjab JI emir Dr Tariq Saleem, Gujrat district emir Ansar Dhool advocate and city emir Sajid Sharif led the protesters.

The participants chanted anti-Israeli and anti-American slogans at the occasion.

Speaking to the protesters, the Punjab JI emir said that the Israeli aggression had rendered the Middle East a war zone as Qatar had been the sixth country in the region which was illegitimately attacked by the Zionist state.

He said the American government was backing Israel to eliminate the Muslim population in Gaza, Palestine and other countries.

He condemned the attack and called upon the leadership of Islamic countries to join hands against Israel and India as both these countries had been suppressing the Muslims in Gaza and Kashmir.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025