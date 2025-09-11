Islamic Relief, Qatar Charity seal $15m global aid partnership

ISLAMABAD: Islamic Relief and Qatar Charity have signed a landmark three-year agreement worth $15 million to deliver humanitarian aid, build sustainable livelihoods and address the root causes of poverty and conflict worldwide.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed in London on Tuesday, expands a long-standing collaboration between the two organisations, which previously supported communities recovering from the devastating 2022 floods in Pakistan.

According to a statement, the partnership strongly aligns with the international development priorities of both the United Kingdom and the State of Qatar, supporting the UK’s commitment to humanitarian diplomacy, effective aid delivery and locally led development, while advancing Qatar’s global vision for solidarity, innovation and sustainable humanitarian impact.

The joint development programming will support long-term solutions to transform people’s lives, particularly through projects that tackle climate change, provide Islamic microfinance and use the ‘graduation model’ of programming that helps people lift themselves out of poverty.

The collaboration on humanitarian response will enable providing timely, life-saving assistance during emergencies around the world. It will also strengthen the capacity of local and national actors to lead humanitarian and development work, with particular focus across Africa, and carry out joint research to generate knowledge and evidence to improve impact, inform policy and share best practices.

Each organisation will commit $7.5 million towards the partnership and a commitment to share expertise and experience. The collaboration is designed to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, decent work and economic growth, reduced inequalities, peace, justice and strong institutions, and partnerships for the SDGs.

Speaking about the new agreement, Islamic Relief Worldwide CEO Waseem Ahmad stated that the partnership reflects “our commitment to go beyond providing lifesaving aid and to truly transform people’s lives and futures”.

Impoverished families know how best to lift themselves out of poverty; they just need support and a fair opportunity to do so, he said.

Qatar Charity CEO Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari said on the occasion that the signing of the agreement is a reaffirmation of that principle. It reflects not just two institutions coming together, but a broader commitment to rise above fragmentation, to lead with integrity and to deliver with purpose, wherever the need is greatest, he said.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025