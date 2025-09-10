JD Vance sees ‘silver lining’ in Israel’s attack on Qatar

US Vice President JD Vance has spoken to the One America News Network on Israel’s attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar, noting there was a “silver lining”, AJ reports.

Vance said that Trump “doesn’t think this serves Israel’s interests or the United States’s interests, and so he’s not happy about it”.

Still, he said there was a “silver lining”.

Vance said that the “one good thing” about the attack was that “it looks like it probably eliminated a couple of very bad guys from Hamas”.

“So, there’s a silver lining, even though we disagree with the underlying decision, but we’re going to keep on working to get the hostages home; we’re going to keep on working to end the war in the Middle East and hopefully bring some peace,” he added.