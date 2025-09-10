Experts want Australia, NZ education model adopted in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Education experts on Tuesday stressed the need to adopt the model of Australia and New Zealand, as both countries have introduced innovative approaches to education and research to meet the demands of the future.

They emphasised that traditional education systems must evolve and align with global standards, particularly in an era where artificial intelligence (AI) and technological innovations are reshaping higher education. Without such transformation, it would be difficult for universities to produce graduates on par with international standards.

These views were expressed at a capacity-building workshop organised by Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) under the collaborative project Excellence in Higher Education, held on the university premises.

The workshop was conducted by Prof Dr Rahat Munir, Head of the Department of Accounting and Corporate Governance at Macquarie Business School, Macquarie University, Australia.

Chairperson, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Secretary, Higher Education Department (HED) Ghulam Farid, Additional Secretary Zahida Azher, Vice Chancellor, University of the Punjab, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, and Vice Chancellor, Government College University Lahore, Prof Dr Muhammad Omer Chaudhary also attended the workshop.

The workshop aimed to strengthen quality assurance, international accreditation, and university rankings, while enhancing teaching quality, academic programmes, and student services.

It also emphasised the need for universities to anticipate their future roles and prepare students for jobs that do not yet exist, highlighting the changing responsibilities of Vice Chancellors and teachers in driving this transformation.

During the deliberations, Pakistani Vice Chancellors highlighted the financial constraints faced by local universities. They stressed that while Pakistani universities are producing graduates who successfully work in international markets, adequate investment in higher education remains critical.

Experts appreciated Prof Rahat’s insights on Western models of education, acknowledging their research infrastructure, value, and innovation. However, they pointed out that many aspects are difficult to implement in Pakistan due to limited funding and resource gaps.

Prof Dr Rahat Munir, a specialist in forensic accounting and financial integrity, stressed that education systems must be future-oriented, adaptable, and responsive to rapidly changing economic and social conditions. He highlighted that AI and global competition demand that universities become more innovative in their curricula and teaching methods.

FJWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said the role of universities is no longer confined to knowledge dissemination alone. “We must prepare our graduates for the jobs of the future, many of which do not even exist today,” she said.

“This requires a shift in mindset, where faculty and academic leaders act as agents of change. At FJWU, we are committed to aligning our programmes with international standards,” she added.

The workshop reaffirmed FJWU’s continued commitment to academic excellence, research-driven growth, and preparing future-ready graduates through collaboration, innovation, and global engagement.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025