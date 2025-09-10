Punjab CM Maryam sets three-day deadline for declaring wheat stocks

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday set a three-day deadline for declaring wheat stocks and ordered a crackdown on hoarders.

“Launch strict action against those involved in illegal storage of wheat,” the CM said while presiding over a meeting in this regard.

As per a handout, she announced a three-day grace period for all wheat stockists to voluntarily declare their inventory or face action. Legal action will be initiated against those who fail to comply after the deadline expires.

She said no action would be taken against those who truthfully declare their wheat stocks. She emphasised the need for accurate identification and reporting of wheat stockpiles in the province. She asserted that those who were attempting to exploit flood crisis would not be shown any leniency.

Hoarded wheat worth millions seized in Bahawalpur

She said certain elements were trying to create artificial shortage of wheat, which would not be tolerated under any circumstances. “The government must demonstrate its writ to protect public interests and ensure stability in the wheat and flour markets”.

The CM directed Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera) to conduct continuous inspections and enforcement across Punjab. She also directed them to get government price lists prominently displayed at all retail outlets, as stern action would be taken against the violators.

In response to the loss of wheat stocks in Khanewal due to flooding, she expressed indignation and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate disciplinary action to get the situation fixed. The CM removed the food department director general for failing to transport wheat to a safe and secure place in time, while the district food controller (DFC) of Khanewal, including entire local staff, have been suspended from service.

The CM said all available resources must be utilised to detect wheat hoarders. Necessary steps should be taken to maintain stable prices of wheat and flour throughout the province, she said.

BAHAWALPUR: In pursuance of orders from the Punjab government, joint teams comprising food department officials and Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera) staff launched a crackdown on wheat hoarders in Bahawalpur district on Tuesday.

The authorities claimed to have seized thousands of maunds of hoarded wheat worth millions of rupees and sealed the godowns of the owners.

According to Bahawalpur District Food Controller Khadim Hussain Faraz, during a raid on the godown of Chaudhry Brothers Cotton Factory in Khairpur Tamewali, the joint team recovered 50,000 bags of hoarded wheat valued at Rs190 million.

The seized wheat was sent for grinding in flour mills to be sold at government-regulated prices. The factory’s godown was sealed.

In another operation, the Mason Factory in Khanqah Sharif was raided, resulting in the seizure of 11,000 wheat bags worth Rs40m with the godown also sealed. As many as 14,000 bags worth Rs50m were seized from a resident, Amjad Bhatti, of Qasim Shah. Hundreds of wheat bags were confiscated during a raid at a shop in Ghalla Mandi, Bahawalpur.

Similar raids were conducted in grain markets of Hasilpur and Yazman, recovering hoarded wheat worth hundreds of thousands of rupees, and sealing the respective godowns.

Khadim Hussain Faraz said hoarders who declare their stock will be exempt from action but must hand over their stock to the food department for disposal at government prices.

Flour bags of 10 and 20 kilograms are currently available in Bahawalpur at Rs905 and Rs1,810, respectively.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025