Punjab govt orders that wheat stocks be moved from low-lying areas

The Punjab government has issued urgent directives to the food department to move wheat stored in warehouses in Jhang district away from low-lying areas in the wake of flooding.

District Information Officer Marath told Dawn.com that hundreds of wheat bags are stored in warehouses in low-lying, flood-prone areas of the district.

“The wheat bags are being shifted to vacant food department warehouses in Toba Tek Singh and Gojra,” he said. “The transportation of wheat stocks is in progress and being monitored by the district food controller.”