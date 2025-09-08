Shared strength

SOCIETY cannot progress when parts of it are silenced, excluded, or denied equal opportunity. Inclusivity and diversity are not lofty ideals; they are the foundation of fairness, justice and innovation. Yet, individuals are too often judged not by their ability, but by the boxes society assigns them. This lack of inclusivity comes at a heavy cost.

Brilliant minds are overlooked, talents are wasted, and communities suffer. When voices are excluded, entire perspectives are lost, weakening the collective strength of society. The result is not just inequality, it is stagnation. A society that silences difference limits itself to repetition, never renewal.

True diversity, on the other hand, expands possibilities. When education is accessible to all, families and nations prosper. When workplaces are inclusive, creativity multiplies, leading to progress in science, art and culture. When media reflects a spectrum of identities and experiences, future generations learn to accept rather than divide. Inclusivity ensures that no one is reduced to silence and no potential is wasted.

This is not about replacing one group with another. It is about recognising that strength lies in variety, that progress requires every voice, and that fairness cannot be selective. An inclusive society is stronger, more resilient and more humane.

We must facilitate inclusivity’s movement beyond slogans. It must be embedded in schools, workplaces and communities so that society may reflect all who live within it. A society that values every individual equally is one that truly thrives.

Tooba Tariq

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025