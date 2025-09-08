E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Final goodbyes: Pet funerals become part of Korean life

The Korea Herald | ANN Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am
A PET funeral service provider in Gyeonggi province.—Courtesy The Korea Herald
A PET funeral service provider in Gyeonggi province.—Courtesy The Korea Herald

PET funerals are becoming common, supported by a pet-owning population that has grown to 15.46 million, representing 29.9 per cent of the country. The practice now covers a wide range of animals, from dogs and cats to turtles, parrots and even goldfish.

Rising demand has invigorated the industry, drawing in new providers and expanding available services. Yet calls for better accessibility remain strong, as many owners still struggle to find nearby facilities to bid farewell to their closest companions.

A study by the KB Financial Research Institute in June found that 64.6pc of Ko­­reans who had lost pets held a funeral — either through a funeral home or a veterinarian — up sharply from 38.7pc in 2023.

The share opting for cremation, which costs at least 150,000 won ($108) and is pricier than veterinary disposal, also rose from 29.5pc to 49.5pc. The surge is partly explained by legal restrictions.

Under Korean law, animal bodies are classified as waste, which makes unauthorised burials illegal. For those who do not choose a funeral, the only legal option is to dispose of the remains in a designated garbage bag, an idea that many pet owners find unthinkable. To some, the emotional relief that funerals provide is a stronger reason.

“Of course, there were no other legal options. But a much bigger reason was that I could be with her sincerely until the very end, even if it meant spending hundreds of thousands of won,” Kim said. “The feeling of ‘this is really our fa­­r­ewell’ gave me a chance to settle my heart.”

Lee Woong-jong, an animal welfare professor at Yonam College, noted that the rise in pet funerals reflects a shift in public perception in Korea, as pets in the past were often treated like “toys.”

“For current Koreans, pets carry deep meaning. Losing them can cause serious emotional distress, sometimes leading to what is known as pet loss syndrome. Funerals help families bring a beautiful closure to their bond with their pets.”

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop devastation
08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

THE devastation unleashed by the floods across Punjab — with Sindh facing a similar situation — is nothing short...
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...
Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.