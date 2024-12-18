Elephant Sonia’s death brings ‘animal neglect’ to the fore

KARACHI: Elephant Sonia, whose unexpected death at the Safari Park over a week back has shocked the authorities and animal activists alike, is found to have a severe chronic bacterial infection in the post-mortem examination, the global animal welfare organisation Four Paws (FP) stated on a social media platform on Tuesday.

The organisation providing support to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for the past few years for elephant care stated in an Instagram post that the microbiological results from Sonia’s autopsy have revealed “the presence of various bacteria”.

“The source of the bacteria was an advanced abscess on Sonia’s foot which was just recently discovered and treated during our stay for Madhubala’s relocation. The severe bacterial infection ultimately led to fatal sepsis,” the organisation says.

Sepsis is a serious condition resulting from the presence of harmful microorganisms in the blood or other tissues and the body’s response to their presence, potentially leading to the malfunctioning of various organs, shock, and death.

In response to the pathological findings and request from the KMC, the organisation has shared a prophylactic treatment plan for Malika and Madhubala — the two remaining elephants currently housed at the Safari Park — urgently recommending immediate antibiotic treatment, alongside blood tests for both elephants before and after the treatment.

“Following the prophylactic treatment, the team will return on-site to conduct further examinations of the elephants. Sonia’s and Noor Jehan’s deaths are tragic consequences of prolonged species-inappropriate living conditions and malnutrition. Since 2021, we have continuously advocated for proper medical care, adequate nutrition, and species-appropriate environments for all four African elephants in Karachi,” the organisation says.

Speaking to Dawn, FP team leader Dr Amir Khalil shared that Sonia’s heartbreaking death once again underscored the urgent need for proper elephant management.

“The harmful bacteria affecting Sonia enter the elephant’s body through foot nails and spread in the bloodstream. It was a chronic illness. This explains why so much importance is attached to the foot care for elephants in captivity,” he said, adding that constant exercise was crucial for the health of these animals that walk for miles in the wild.

According to him, elephant Saheli, partner of Kaavan who was moved from Islamabad zoo to a sanctuary in Cambodia in 2020, also died due to gangrene affecting her foot.

“We have offered support to the KMC to enhance elephant management practices. African elephants require specialised care not only for foot health but also for their feeding schedules,” Dr Khalil said, adding that the team had trained the Safari staff in foot care.

The organisation has sent the KMC an updated, detailed diet plan that includes essential minerals, vitamins, rice balls, electrolytes, and a variety of fruits, vegetables, and green fodder, all of which need to be implemented consistently to ensure the long-term health of the elephants.

It might be recalled that Safari elephants Sonia and Malika were reunited with their zoo sister Madhubala last month after 15 years.

The latter was left alone at the zoo over a year back when her partner Noor Jehan died of a life-threatening parasitic infection.

The four elephants were caught from the wild in Tanzania and brought to Karachi in 2009.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2024