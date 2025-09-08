Ex-cricketer Shahid Afridi visits Bajaur IDP camps

BAJAUR: Former cricketer Shahid Afridi has emphasised the need for cooperation between the security forces and locals for lasting peace in Bajaur, saying he was optimistic that the region would soon become a hub of peace and hospitality, reviving its legacy.

He stated this during an interaction with the internally displaced persons (IDPs) of the restive Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils accommodated at a relief camp set up at the Government College of Management Sciences in Khar during his visit to the district the other day (Saturday).

“I’m heartened to learn that the people of Bajaur are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the security forces for peace,” said the former cricketer.

Shahid Afridi, who was accompanied by Khar assistant commissioner Dr Sadiq Ali and members of his foundation, admired the IDPs for living in camps away from their homes and areas for the great cause of peace.

The former all-rounder told the IDPs that the nation stood by them and was also proud of their patience and sacrifice.

Mr Afridi listened to the problems of IDPs, and announced a financial assistance of Rs2 million for the affected families.

He also announced to establish a vocational training centre for women and girls in Bajaur to help them acquire skills and secure a better future.

He also pledged to set up several clean drinking water schemes, a sports ground, and also organise Bajaur Aman cricket festival under Shahid Afridi Foundation.

Mr Afridi also distributed schoolbags, books, and sports kits among children of IDPs to ensure the continuation of their education and healthy activities.

Mr Afridi also inaugurated the BS computer science department at Government Commerce College, Bajaur.

Assistant commissioner Dr Ali briefed the former cricketer about the number of IDPs and facilities being provided to them.

Despite strict security arrangements, a large number of people and fans, mostly youth, gathered inside and outside of the relief camp to see Mr Afridi and took photographs with them.

Later, Shahid Afridi along with assistant commissioner also visited other IDP camps set up at both public and private educational institutions in Khar.

The daylong visit of the former cricketer concluded with meeting with local elders and a brief interaction with local journalists where he denied joining any political party.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025