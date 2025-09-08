E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Three ‘Indian’ anti-tank mines, landmine defused in Dek drain

Our Correspondent Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am

NAROWAL: Three anti-tank mines and one landmine has been found and defused from the Dek rainwater drain in Narowal on Sunday.

According to details, the Narowal district administration control room received a phone call that explosives were present in the rainwater drain.

Local police and security forces immediately reached the Dek drain near village Lahri in Zafarwal tehsil and cordoned off the area.

Civil Defense Bomb Disposal Squad was then called to defuse the explosives. As per details, the explosives were ‘Indian-made’.

Narowal Deputy Commissioner and Controller Civil Defense Syed Hassan Raza told Dawn that three anti-tank mines and one landmine were recovered from the Dek drain. He said that each of the anti-tank mine weighed eight pounds and the landmine weighed 18 kilograms.

The DC instructed residents to prevent their children and families from going into the rainwater drain and also avoid letting their animals near the drain. He said that if any citizen saw pieces of iron, boxes, toys or explosives in the drain, they should immediately inform the control room.

Local residents voiced concern over the discovery and said that the Indian Army was sending explosives to Pakistan in the flood relay.

They said that three years ago, four people, including children, were killed when an anti-tank mine exploded in the Dek drain.

They said that India was violating international laws by causing serious harm to civilians with explosives. Citizens have demanded the international human rights organisations to take immediate notice of Indian aggression.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

