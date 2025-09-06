At least one killed in KP’s Bajaur blast during cricket match: police

At least one person was killed in a bomb blast while a cricket match was being played in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Saturday, according to the police.

Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique confirmed the incident to Dawn.com in Khar tehsil’s Kausar Cricket Ground and said the blast was carried out through an improvised explosive device.

“It appears to be a targeted attack,” he added.

Last Saturday, two people, including a police official, were wounded after terrorists attacked a police station in the district’s Laghari area of Lowi Mamund tehsil through a quadcopter.

Sources said police constable Mohammad Habib and civilian Najeeb Khan were injured in the attack, which also damaged a vehicle parked on the premises.

Israr Khan, a public relations officer of the district police, had told Dawn that the injured were immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Khar.

He also said terrorists launched another attack on the police station through a quadcopter but it missed the target.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack. However, police officials blamed it on terrorists in light of Operation Sarbakaf launched by security forces against them a couple of weeks ago.