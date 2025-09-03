JI protests killing of worker in Bajaur mortar shell attack

BAJAUR: The Jamaat-i-Islami local chapter here on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against killing of one of its workers in a mortar shell attack in Lowi Mamund tehsil a day earlier.

Besides the JI activists, scores of workers of other political parties and peace activists also attended the demonstration held in Inayat Kallay Bazaar. The protesters condemned the incident, saying that Muhammad Yar was an innocent person who lost his life when a mortar shell fired from unspecified direction hit his house in Laghari area on Monday.

JI senior leaders Haji Sardar Khan, Maulana Sanaullah, Ghulam Rehman, Irfan Janbaz, Muhammad Younis, Maulana Farman Ansari, PML-N district president Gul Kareem Khan, Nawagai tehsil council chairman and PTI senior leader Dr Khalilur Rehman, PML-N leader Muhammad Ismail and others addressed the protest and expressed deep concern over the killing of Muhammad Yar.

The speakers termed Muhammad Yar’s killing unacceptable, noting that he was an innocent civilian and sole bread earner for his family. They demanded a thorough investigation into Muhammad Yar’s killing and called for concrete measures to ensure the safety and security of innocent civilians and their properties in the ongoing anti-terrorism operation in Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils.

Many of the speakers also demanded an early and result-oriented conclusion of the ongoing operation in the region to bring a durable peace in the district.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025