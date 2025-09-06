Rivers calmer, but more rain could derail relief work

• No further breaches planned as major surge crosses Multan, Muzaffargarh without incident

• High alert along Sutlej as official warns of more flows from India

• PDMA estimates over 3m people displaced; minister announces Rs2m compensation for families of the slain

• PM orders climate change ministry to start preparing for next monsoon

LAHORE: Although a major surge, exceeding 600,000 cusecs in the River Chenab, has crossed Multan and Muzaffargarh without incident, the threat from surging waters has not yet subsided, as more rains are expected to disrupt rescue and rehabilitation work, and bring more water to Punjab’s already swollen rivers.

A major wave crossed the Head Muhammadwala and Sher Shah Bridges and is now advancing towards Panjnad Headworks, where it is expected to peak at 600,000 cusecs by tonight (Saturday), a senior irrigation department official told Dawn.

The episode reveals the complex interplay of Punjab’s river systems. In the River Ravi, water levels at Sidhnai Headworks only began receding after the flood pressure in the Chenab subsided near their convergence point at Abdul Hakeem.

For a tense 36 hours, Sidhnai faced one of its most severe tests as the extremely high flood in the Chenab created a virtual wall of water, blocking the Ravi’s flow and causing it to flow backward, dramatically increasing pressure on the headworks.

To avert a disaster, the government was forced to carry out a strategic breach at the Mai Safura embankment three days ago to relieve this pressure.

The river flow report released by PDMA Punjab shows that while overall water levels are high, but flows have generally stabilised.

Multan Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu said that the intensity of floodwaters in the Chenab was decreasing.

He said that water levels reaching Head Muhammad Wala Bridge, Basti Jhagunwala, Akbar embankment, Sikanderi Nallah and Sher Shah were decreasing and the reading on the emergency gate at Akbar embankment had falled from 414 to 413.5.

He said that the water level in the Chenab was expected to decrease over the next 12 hours, adding that Head Muhammad Wala or the Sher Shah embankment would not be bre­ached.

Threat from impending rain

Addressing a press conference in Gujranwala, Provincial Disaster Man­agement Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said that another incoming rain spell was expected to disrupt ongoing rescue operations across flood-affected regions. He said that after yet another high-flood warning from India at the Harike location, the government had placed all districts along the Sutlej River on high alert.

DG Kathia warned that fresh rainfall would create additional difficulties for those already affected by the floods.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has already warned officials in Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad to remain alert for a spell forecast from Sept 7-9. According to the NDMA, a low-pressure system is currently located over Madhya Pradesh (India) and likely to move west-northwest, may reach Rajasthan and adjoining parts of Sindh today. Under the influence of this weather system, Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad may face heavy to very heavy rains.

Damages

Speaking at the tail-end of the National Assembly sitting on Friday, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that so far, 2.1 million people had been displaced by the floods.

He termed it a massive disaster that was not easy to cope with, adding that meteorological predictions had been correct with a 92pc accuracy rate.

He revealed that the families of those who lost their lives due to the floods would be given Rs2m in compensation, adding that Rs680m had been paid to families of those killed and injured so far.

Separately, PDMA Punjab issued a report on damages caused by flooding in Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers, which stated that over 3,900 villages had been affected. The report put the figure of those affected by the floods at 3.89m.

Around 1.84m people trapped in floodwaters have been relocated to safety, while 1.34m animals had been relocated.

According to Punjab Relief Com­missioner Nabil Javaid, the reservoirs at Mangla and Tarbela are at 87pc and 100pc capacity, respectively. Meanwhile, India’s Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej River is at 84pc, the Pong Dam is at 98pc, while the Thein Dam is 92pc full.

PM orders prep for next monsoon

Separately, chairing a high-level review meeting to assess the damage, as well as the ongoing rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts underway across the country, PM Shehbaz Sharif ordered the Ministry of Climate Change to begin immediate preparations for the 2026 monsoon season and present a comprehensive climate resilience action plan within two weeks.

The plan, he said, must address Pakistans growing vulnerability to climate change. The PM stressed the need for real-time monitoring of evacuation and relief operations to ensure that timely assistance reaches those in need. He instructed the establishment of a special committee to facilitate financial assistance for flood victims who are not currently registered with Nadra.

The meeting was informed that compensation for deceased persons, the injured, and property damages was being processed through Nadra, with priority being given to those most affected.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025