THE GRAPEVINE

Criticism, What Criticism?

Humayun Saeed has been acting for long enough to know what happens when a drama is well received or underwhelms its makers and viewers. He takes criticism in his stride. Take the example of the not-so-favourable discussion surrounding his latest play Main Manto Nahin Hoon. The actor says he knows most of the reviewers on YouTube and television. They get paid to criticise, just like he gets money for acting in plays. He wants everyone to let them do their job. Hmmm… Humayun S, they also get paid for praising a drama, if you know what we mean.

Delayed Again

There’s one thing common between the eagerly awaited film Abir Gulaal and William Shakespeare’s play Hamlet: the theme of delay. The movie, starring Fawad Khan from Pakistan and Vaani Kapoor from India, was slated to release a few months ago but the bigoted Indian government said no to its screening in India. Then, after much deliberation, it was announced that its worldwide release (except India, of course) date was August 29. Now it’s been learnt that Abir Gulaal will be screened in 75 countries from September 12. Well, it better be worth the wait.

Sonu’s Influence

Vocalist Sonu Nigam is one of the finest, if not the finest, playback singers India has produced in the last three decades. One of the reasons for his enormous success, apart from his singing, is his ability to give credit when and where it’s due. Recently, he told an interviewer that when he was 19 years of age, he redid an Attaullah Essakhelvi song Achha sila diya tu ne. Listening to his effort, Attaullah E phoned him and congratulated him for singing the track well. “He has a beautiful soul and holds great importance in my life,” he said about the senior Pakistani artist. Sonu N, only if India had more artists like you…

Engaged!

At last, on August 26, pop icon Taylor Swift got engaged to her boyfriend of two years, (American) footballer Travis Kelce. The pair announced it on social media in the following words: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Apparently, the ring that Travis K has slipped on to Taylor S finger is worth $650,000 and has 13 inscribed on it, which is the singer’s lucky number. Interesting. Well, they always said 13 can be lucky for some. So can 26. Congratulations to the couple!

The Bold and the Scolded

Last week, a stage (and sometimes TV) artist from Punjab, Rubi Anum, created a big hullabaloo when she commented that seasoned artist Bushra Ansari has become very old and should therefore hang up her boots. It infuriated quite a few showbiz people, who took Rubi A to the cleaners for the remark. In fact, film star Resham even apologised on her behalf. Bushra A herself then responded to the statement in a video message, remarking that it’s good that the likes of Moin Akhtar have passed away, otherwise they too would have been asked to stop working. Subsequently, Ruby A also apologised for her comment in a roundabout way. Waisay, how old is Ruby A herself?

Talented Pakistan

After the announcement that music reality show Pakistan Idol is staging a comeback, another piece of information has got many Pakistanis excited. We will now have our very own version of Got Talent, that is, the globally renowned talent hunt programme. In that connection, a deal has been signed with the company which holds the rights to the franchise and soon Pakistanis of all ages and backgrounds with some exceptional ability to display will be able to showcase their talent on Pakistan’s Got Talent. The only thing that we want from the organisers is to be a little intelligent about the choice of judges. They should be people who know what talent is, not just what talent means.

Published in Dawn, ICON, September 6th, 2025