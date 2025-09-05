E-Paper | September 05, 2025

PATHETIC ROAD

PATHETIC ROAD: The road from Habib University in Karachi’s Pehalwan Goth area to Safoora Chowrangi has turned into a sewage cesspool. The road is broken, waterlogged and impossible for vehicles to pass safely. Every day, people suffer. Students cannot reach classes on time, ambulances are forced to avoid the road, and the local residents have no choice but to wade through water. It feels like the government has completely forgotten this important route. The authorities concerned should repair the road on an urgent basis, and make proper drainage so that people may travel safely.

Dr Syed Tariq
Karachi

DARKNESS AND FLOODING: The recent heavy rains have proved that the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) cannot keep the city running in the face of a rainstorm lasting a mere few hours. More than 200 feeders tripped and large areas remained without power all night when it rained. Families were left to wonder in humid darkness what to do as water started entering their homes. Drainage pumps stopped working as there was no power supply. This is what happens every monsoon season. Hesco collects bills, but provides no reliable service when people need it the most. It is hight time the provincial government took strict action against such large-scale and persistent mismanagement.

Qasim Khan
Hyderabad

BLAME-GAME: Every time rains in Karachi expose the substandard cons-truction and lack of planning on the part of the provincial government and city administration, blame-game starts. This year has been no different. The city mayor claims to have provided funds to the town administrations, while the town administrators blame the city administration for holding funds meant for development work. There seems to be no accountability and no quality checks. No action is ever taken against these contractors who carry out substandard work. The federal government is least interested in the affairs of the city.

Arsalan Faruqi
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

