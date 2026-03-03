E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Sialkot Stallionz officially change name to Multan Sultans under new management

News Desk Published March 3, 2026 Updated March 3, 2026 01:12pm
PSL CEO Salman Naseer addresses a press conference on March 3. — faizanlakhani via X
PSL CEO Salman Naseer addresses a press conference on March 3. — faizanlakhani via X
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Sialkot Stallionz have officially changed their name to the Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League (PSL) CEO Salman Naseer announced on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Naseer said that the group’s name change request, put forward by the team’s new CEO, Gohar Shah, had been officially accepted.

According to him, the name change request was Shah’s first act as CEO of the franchise, as the name ‘Multan Sultans’ had not previously been available.

“You saw him (Shah) amongst other bidders at the team auction for the Multan Sultans,” the PSL CEO said. “There was a lot of desire, passion, and I think Gohar was the most disappointed when he couldn’t get the team.”

The PSL CEO added that the option to change team names had been kept in all auction processes, including the ability to request a name that was not one of the six provided.

“At the time, I think Multan was not available, so he chose Sialkot,” Naseer said, adding that as soon as Shah came in as CEO of the franchise, he had applied for a name change, discussing the terms and conditions as well as the one-time licence fee required.

Additionally, Naseer announced that the per annum franchise fees for the team had been increased from Rs1.85bn to Rs2bn.

Gohar Shah, who was also present at the press conference and invited to speak, expressed his happiness that “south Punjab’s representation is back in the league”.

“We were wondering: how will a stallion defeat the HBL PSL alone?” he quipped. “A stallion needs a sultan.”

OZ Developers put forward a massive Rs1.85bn bid to win Sialkot at the PSL auction in January, the highest ever bid for a PSL franchise.

Sport

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe