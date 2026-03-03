Senior security official dismisses speculation that Pakistan could be next target after US-Israeli strikes on Iran

ISLAMABAD: A senior security official on Monday dismissed speculation that after Iran, Pakistan could be the next target of US-Israeli military action, saying such perceptions were “devoid of facts” and were being spread by “agents of chaos”.

According to a brief shared with Dawn, the official said Pakistan was unlike Iran, that it was fully integrated with the world and fully capable of defending itself.

He said that those spreading “alarmist narratives” were pursuing “nefarious and vested interests.”

His remarks came amid an escalating war in the Middle East in which Israel and the United States, for the second time in eight months, launched coordinated strikes against Iran. Tehran retaliated by targeting Israeli territory and American military facilities in neighbouring countries, raising fears of a wider regional conflagration.

Following the US-Israeli airstrikes, there has been speculation and concerns that Pakistan could face similar aggression. Some analyses from Western think tanks had also speculated about potential spillover effects on nuclear-armed states in the region.

The security official, however, rejected any comparison.

“The misperception of Pakistan likely to be the next target is devoid of facts and is highly misplaced,” he said, according to the brief.

“Pakistan can never be equated with Iran as both countries are different militarily and in terms of foreign policy, external engagement and internal dynamics,” he added.

The official said Pakistan pursued “a robust foreign policy” and valued its relations with multiple global stakeholders. “We believe in engagement for the sake of stability and prosperity of the people of Pakistan,” he added.

According to the official, Pakistan’s relations with the rest of the world were based on “mutual respect and trust,” reflecting what is often described as a hedging strategy that includes balancing ties with Washington, Tehran and Riyadh while avoiding entanglement in bloc politics.

Unlike Iran’s adversarial posture towards the West, Pakistan maintains defence cooperation with Saudi Arabia, economic engagement with the United States and a working relationship with Iran, with whom it also shares a long border and limited trade links.

Officials say this multi-vector diplomacy is designed to secure economic stability, including energy security, while insulating the country from regional shocks.

‘Pakistan fully capable of defending its sovereignty’

On the military front, the official underscored deterrence.

“Pakistan is fully capable of defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity and the same has been displayed during recent events of Marka-i-Haq and our protracted fight against the scourge of terrorism,” he said.

“Marka-e-Haq” refers to Pakistan’s May 2025 military conflict with India, including the 96-hour Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, in which 26 targets were struck.

The official said, “Pakistan’s armed forces, with the support of the brave and resilient nation, will thwart all nefarious designs of our enemies. Anyone having any doubt is most welcome to get his notions settled.”

On regional ties, the official said, “Pakistan greatly values its decade-old brotherly and strategic relations with Saudi Arabia,” underscoring Islamabad’s longstanding defence and economic partnership with Riyadh.

Speaking about the International Stabilisation Force (ISF), which is being set up by US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace for post-ceasefire arrangements in Gaza, the official said deliberations were ongoing.

“Details regarding ISF are yet to be worked out. The decision of Pakistan’s participation will be taken by government of Pakistan after due diligence,” he said, indicating that no commitment had yet been made and that the matter remained under review.

The official also addressed countrywide protests in Pakistan following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Demonstrations were held in several cities, and at least 20 people lost their lives in related unrest.

“Pakistan has expressed concerns over unfortunate events in Iran,” the official said.

“While peaceful protest is the right of people, violence in the garb of protests cannot be condoned,” he added.

He warned that “any attempt to create chaos in the country will be dealt as per the law and few miscreants cannot be permitted to bring a bad name to peaceful protesters.”

‘In no hurry to end Operation Ghazab lil-Haq’

The security official also said that Pakistan was in no hurry to wind up Operation Ghazab lil-Haq and would continue cross-border action against terrorist sanctuaries inside Afghanistan until Kabul offered verifiable guarantees against terrorism facilitation.

“Pakistan is in no hurry to end Operation Ghazab lil-Haq. It’s time for terrorism supporters and abettors to bleed and suffer,” the official said according to the brief.

The operation was launched on Feb 26 after Afghan Taliban fighters attacked Pakistani border posts along the border, following Pakistani strikes four days earlier on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan.

Islamabad says the Feb 22 strikes targeted infrastructure used by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which the state refers to as Fitna-al-Khawarij, and other groups that are operating from Afghan soil.

Setting out Islamabad’s position, the official said: “Operations in Afghanistan will end when Afghanistan’s Taliban regime provides verifiable assurance of compliance with Pakistan’s demand of quitting the facilitation of Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan. We are in no hurry.”

The state has designated Balochistan-based groups as Fitna-al-Hindustan to highlight India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilisation across Pakistan.

The security official further said that “the duration of Pakistan operations depends on actions on [the] ground by the Afghan Taliban regime,” indicating there was no fixed timeline and that de-escalation would be conditional.

The official said the Afghan Taliban must make a strategic choice.

“Afghan Taliban have to choose between Pakistan and terrorist groups operating from its soil.”

He described the Afghan Taliban as a “proxy master harbouring multiple terrorist groups to disturb regional peace,” saying that they were “flourishing on war economy in the garb of their perverted religious ideology” and that “their leaders’ only religion is money and nothing else.”

Islamabad has repeatedly accused Kabul of providing space to the TTP since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. UN monitoring reports over the past two years have noted the TTP’s presence in eastern Afghanistan, though the Taliban deny offering support.

Defending the scope and conduct of the current campaign, the official said the targets were specific and intelligence-driven.

“Pakistan is targeting sanctuaries of terrorists and their facilitators who are harbouring them. These are legitimate self-defence targets of the war of terror imposed upon Pakistani citizens, mosques and children.

“Pakistan is not resorting to attacking random targets in Afghanistan, rather the infrastructure supportive of terrorist groups are specific targets,” he said.

The official said that during the ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, “we have destroyed more than 180 posts and captured more than 30 … All these are those posts from where terrorists were being facilitated as launch pads.”

The official also accused Kabul and New Delhi of orchestrating a disinformation campaign.

“The Afghan Taliban regime and their Indian masters are consistently resorting to concocted propaganda and false information through their official accounts. Please fact-check everything. Afghan Taliban official accounts have no credibility.”

He also clarified that Pakistan’s actions were not directed at Afghan civilians.

“We have no issue with the people of Afghanistan; our operations are focused on those perverted kharjis and their supporters who perpetrate and support acts of terrorism inside Pakistan.”

“Pakistan’s operations against terrorists in Afghanistan have received positive response from oppressed Afghan communities and minorities.”

Rejecting suggestions that Islamabad was pursuing regime change in Kabul, the official added: “Pakistan has nothing to do with regime change in Afghanistan, it is the prerogative of the Afghan people. They are happy that someone has stood up to these cruel warlords.”

‘No interest in politics’

He also linked the army’s sustained involvement in internal security to domestic governance shortcomings.

“Pakistan Army’s involvement in internal security is due to governance gaps. Our involvement is because of the non-implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) in totality and the politicisation of institutions that are primarily responsible for internal security,” he said.

“That’s why we ask all political parties and governments for better governance and NAP implementation. We have no interest in politics and other matters.”