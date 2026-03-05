E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Govt refutes ordering temporary suspension of port entries in Pakistan

News Desk Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 12:58pm
A view of the Russian oil cargo Pure Point, carrying crude oil, is seen anchored at the port in Karachi, on June 11, 2023. — Karachi Port Trust via Reuters/File
A view of the Russian oil cargo Pure Point, carrying crude oil, is seen anchored at the port in Karachi, on June 11, 2023. — Karachi Port Trust via Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The government on Thursday refuted a “fabricated” notification claiming that the Cabinet Division ordered the “temporary suspension of all port entries in Pakistan” due to the security situation until March 10.

“No such order has been issued by the Cabinet Division or the Ministry of Maritime Affairs,” the information ministry clarified in a fact check.

The clarification comes amid the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East, which have disrupted sea traffic coming through the Strait of Hormuz off Iran’s coast.

Pakistan has formally requested that Saudi Arabia provide an alternative oil supply route through its port city of Yanbu to maintain its fuel supply chain in the wake of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the fake notification, dated March 4, did not make any mention of the Iran war.

It claimed that an emergency meeting had been convened by the maritime affairs ministry “in view of the prevailing security situation”, without expanding further on the security concerns.

The fabricated notification had listed the Karachi, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara and Jiwani ports as those where “all types of entries” were to be temporarily suspended.

Disinformation and misinformation have spiked in recent days amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel, which the United States also joined.

Some claims recently making the rounds on social media, which have been debunked, can be accessed here.

US Iran Rift
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe