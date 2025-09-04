At least 84 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza over last 24 hours, ministry says

At least 84 people were killed and 338 others wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza over the last 24 hours, Al Jazeera reports, citing the enclave’s health ministry.

The ministry said that “a number of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, as ambulance and civil defence crews are unable to reach them at this time”.

It said that at least 17 people were killed while seeking aid and 174 others were injured over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of killed aid seekers to 2,356, with at least 17,244 aid seekers injured.

The ministry said the latest casualties brought the total death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza to 64,231 and 161,583 injured since Oct 7, 2023.