At least 1.3 million acres of agricultural land inundated due to floods: PDMA DG

Punjab PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said the floods had not only claimed lives but also caused massive economic losses, with over 1.3 million acres of agricultural land and around 4,000 villages inundated.

Speaking to Geo News, he said CM Maryam Nawaz had directed compensation for the agricultural losses.

When asked about the looming health risks and the World Health Organisation’s concerns about possible disease outbreaks, Kathia said fumigation and mosquito-control measures were being carried out in relief camps and inundated areas to curb malaria and other waterborne diseases.